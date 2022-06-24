Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 15

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, June 24, 2022



RVing Basics

What advice do you have on buying a used RV?

We highly recommend buying “used.” Buying a used RV is not really different from buying a used car. You might ﬁnd a better deal from an individual, but you’ll need to inspect the unit very carefully and thoroughly. If it’s a motorized unit, you should have it checked out by a good mechanic. If you’re looking at used RVs at a dealership, keep in mind that the dealer probably has a lot of ﬂexibility built into the asking price. It’s still important to inspect the unit thoroughly and get the dealer to ﬁx anything that isn’t working correctly before you take possession.

How long will an RV be on the sales lot before it is sold?

It can be days, or weeks, months or even a year or more. (Well, except recently, when they’re selling like hotcakes!) But, just in case, be sure when buying any RV, even a new one, to ask how long it has been on the sales lot. Check the chassis and elsewhere for any signs of water leaks, rust or other environmental damage.

Are RVs expensive to maintain?

The automotive part of a motorized RV is just like any motor vehicle when it comes to service. Change the oil and perform other regular maintenance and they’ll last for years. The living area of RVs are no more work to maintain than a small home. An RV does take some serious bouncing around, however, so things jar loose now and then. But a little puttering around with a wrench and screwdriver can usually keep this problem in check. If you are totally “unhandy” you may not even want to buy an RV. Service can be hard to find. As RV technician and instructor Terry Cooper explains to his students, “Eighty percent of repairs can usually be done by the RV owner.” Repair shops typically charge a hefty fee per hour. You’ll save a lot by doing your own work.

Quick Tips

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. Our thanks to George Bliss!

How to make sure you get the right replacement faucet

Need to replace a faucet in your RV? Or just don’t like the one that came with it? Best to remove the old one, then take it with you when you shop for the new one. Some RV faucets have different spacing than “house” faucets and you need to ensure the less expensive (or greater featured-filled) ones from the “big box” store will fit.

Keep your keyholes clear

Some bugs like to lay eggs in little spots – like in the keyholes of locks on RV storage compartments. Once in there, the stuff’s like glue. If your locks are steel, get small disc magnets from the hardware store and “stick” one over each lock.

Scraping bottom when exiting a parking lot?

If your RV bumper scrapes when entering or exiting a parking lot or other driveway, try taking the exit with your rig at an angle rather than straight on. Still no help? You may want to add skid wheels to the back of your trailer. Two types: bolt on and weld on. The former sometimes tear off, so the added hassle of finding a welding shop may be worth the trouble.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

FIVE FINGER CLOSE: A car dealer technique used by some RV dealers to get the sales papers signed by the consumer without the consumer realizing that the numbers on the papers have been increased above what was orally discussed with the consumer. An example is where the RV dealership Finance Manager holds the stack of RV sales documents, such as the sales contract, finance contract, etc., still with one hand planted in the middle of the document while pointing to the signature line with the other hand. He then asks the buyer to just sign here and here and here, etc., thereby using their hand to cover up an area of the sales documents where numbers appear that the RV dealer does not want the buyer to see.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would strongly recommend that they purchase and install a gate valve on the dump outlet. It is the cheapest fix for a leaky tank valve, and insurance against getting covered with nasty stuff if it happens. Valterra makes a good one that can be purchased on Amazon. We found out about them after we had an incident and bought one right away. After trading the trailer in on a new one, it was the first thing we bought.” — Astrid Bierworth

Random RV Thought

On a cold and rainy day, it is satisfying to camp with an RV, even though some people may think it’s best in warm, tamer weather. When the weather is foul, it’s a nice feeling to be inside, sheltered from the storm, warm and cozy, maybe with a good book or your special someone.

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

