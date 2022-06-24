RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 24, 2022

Issue 1890

Tip of the Day

Home-camping staycations: A cost-saving idea for RV families

By Gail Marsh

Recently, I talked to fellow RVers who are redefining the RV staycation. How? They are home-camping in their own driveway for their summer vacation this year.

Save money and still have fun

Yup, these campers explained their rationale for home-camping like this: “Fuel prices have pushed into the ‘we can’t afford to take our RV anywhere this summer’ territory. So, we are opting to camp in our RV in our driveway.”

Kids love to camp in the backyard. I did it and you may have, too. Just changing location, no matter how trivial a change, can sometimes be the break from the routine you’ve needed.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Newmar Bay Star 3014 Class A gasser

Tony says this is, “…a gasoline-fueled Class A motorhome. It might almost seem counterintuitive to consider a gasoline-fired motorhome with fuel prices where they are today. In fact, I can almost hear some of you looking for the papers to have me certified insane.

But hold on…”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What do you recommend to shine RV’s cabinets and floors?

Dear Dave,

What do you think is the best product to shine my RV’s floors and cabinets? —Collen, 2019 Coachmen Chaparral fifth wheel

Read Dave’s answer

Are remanufactured RV parts any good? Do they carry a warranty?

By Kate Doherty

Remanufactured parts, or more commonly called “remanned parts,” are products made by a manufacturer that have been returned for various reasons (e.g., defective or failed, cosmetic blemishes, or plain old returned for unknown reasons). If this product is returned directly to the OEM (original equipment manufacturer), then this may be the first time this part/product/equipment will be thoroughly inspected, dissected, and tested to find the failure. Continue reading about what you might have to go through if a remanned part fails.

Quick Tip

Be careful where you park your RV

When selecting a campsite, pay attention to what’s above and below you. If there are a lot of bird droppings on the ground where you will park, it could mean birds roost above. Do you really want their poop on your roof? And look at the tree limbs above. Do they have berries on them? Not good: Berries can fall and leave dark stains. What about nuts, pine cones or larger fruit? They can drop during the night or during stiff winds, waking you up, or when a squirrel is finished chewing them, providing a loud, annoying “thump!” And, pine trees can drop sap, which is tough to remove. In the fall, if the tree above is dropping a lot of leaves, you may end up with a thick pile on your roof that, if not removed, could also leave nasty stains.

Website of the day

47 Easy 4th of July Crafts

Can you believe it’s almost the 4th of July? Where did the time go?! Here are 47 incredibly fun and creative craft ideas from Country Living to make your holiday even more patriotic. You could easily make these in your RV.

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Cakes

by Lisa Johnson from Macon, GA

We have had a lot of crab cakes and tuna croquettes in our lives, but had never thought about chopping up shrimp and using that in a shrimp cake. We love the crunchiness that Panko gives to this dish! If you want to kick the heat up a notch, add cayenne pepper or even chopped jalapenos. This is a super easy and delicious dish to try at your next dinner!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A study out of the U.K. last week as reported by CNN Business says that half of the British public believe young people can’t afford to buy a home because they spend too much on coffee, Netflix and travel.

Leave here with a laugh

