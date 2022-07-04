Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 21

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Monday, July 4, 2022



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

Where should I get insurance for my RV?

Check with your present auto insurer if you’re happy with the company or agent, but only if it offers policies specifically for RVs. If you plan to live full-time in an RV, be sure your policy covers you—many companies will not insure RVs used full-time (so read the fine print). Two popular companies that cater to RVers are Progressive and GEICO.

Is RV insurance expensive?

Statistically, RVers are good drivers and insurance companies take that into account when setting rates. You will likely be surprised at the moderate rates.

I operate a business from my RV. Do I need special insurance?

It depends on who you ask. One representative from a prominent RV insurance brokerage told us they’d never heard of such a thing. Another RVer reported that he had a claim rejected when his insurance company ruled that because he made money from videos he monetized on YouTube that he was operating a business, which violated his policy. It’s best to ask any insurance company about its policy. And definitely get the answer in writing!

Shower curtain storage? Yes, please!

This nine-pocket shower curtain is the extra bathroom storage you’ve always wanted. The quick-dry mesh pocket curtain can be hung facing in, or out of your shower. Perfect for shampoo, body wash, shaving needs, toothbrush and toothpaste, washcloths and brushes … you name it! it’s almost like it was made for RVs. Learn more or order this space-saving organizer here.

Quick Tips

Safer parking in parking lots

If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers really see the rig.

Brighten your taillights

Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.

Where to mount your new flat screen TV

Replacing on old “tube”-style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole.

GPS home security advice

A sage RVer warns to never put your “home” coordinates in your GPS. If a crook steals your GPS and keys, he knows right where to go to clean you out.

Less messy way to repack wheel bearings

Repacking your trailer wheel bearings? It’s a good idea to do it every year, but many hate the job because it can be so messy. When repacking the bearings, wear nitrile gloves. They don’t tear, and they’ll keep the goo off your hands.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

STICKS: Reference given to the borrower’s furniture he puts up as collateral on a small loan, such as when he borrows the money for the down payment on the RV he is getting ready to buy.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“The first thing I would tell my friend who is buying an RV is to learn campground etiquette and respect his new neighbors and respect himself. Most RVers do a good job, but more and more people do not. Loud music, outside TV, uncontrolled kids and dogs will increase as the RV population increases.” — Johnny Whiddon

Random RV Thought

If you will be using your RV in the winter or storing it outside, be sure to have its roof inspected for leaks. A leak can severely damage your RV’s structure, an often very costly repair.

Going full-time? Need a home base? This is the best.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.