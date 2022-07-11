Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 26

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, July 11, 2022



RVing Basics

What gas mileage should I expect with a motorhome?

Expect to get about 6-12 miles per gallon with a gas-powered coach and about 8-15 with a diesel. Some motorhomes do better, like the Sprinter motorhomes from Winnebago and other companies which can get about 17 miles per gallon on the highway. One survey of motorhome owners indicated that for many V10 gas engine-powered RVs, owners typically report 8-9 mpg. Towing a car can affect your mileage, some reporting about 2 mpg less. Keeping the speed down also improved fuel economy.

Here are some tips to improve your RV’s gas mileage.

How about mileage towing a trailer?

It will depend a lot on the size and weight of the rig, as well as whether the tow vehicle is gas- or diesel-powered. But for a larger trailer, expect 8-10 miles per gallon on gas and 10-15 on diesel. Because travel trailers have a lower wind proﬁle, you may get slightly improved mileage versus towing a ﬁfth wheel.

When traveling state to state in an RV, do you have to stop at truck weigh stations or have any particular papers with you?

In MOST states, no, you don’t need to stop at truck scales. However, if you have a rig that scales in at more than 10,000 pounds, there are some states that do require a stop. Here’s a site that gives the details: GoDownsize.com. The only papers you legally need to carry with you are the registration papers for the RV. Of course, you must have your driver’s license and proof of insurance on the vehicle you’re driving.



Outstanding tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn it off, it will do so automatically. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. Used by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

Quick Tips

Handy leveling tools

Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig make it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.

Don’t use stabilizer jacks for leveling

Don’t try to use trailer stabilizer jacks to bring your rig up to level—most are designed simply to give more stability to the rig once leveled. Using these to try and level a rig can cause damage.

Putting in a dishwasher?

Thinking about installing an RV dishwasher? Before you go out and lay down money, check out the specifications. Not only do you need enough physical space, but also consider the electrical and plumbing requirements—your rig must be able to provide for all.

Fast-cooked meal on a hot day—without heating up the RV

Reader Sherry Z. says she’s now using an electric pressure cooker to make fast meals on a hot day, outside! Since it’s sealed, even outside it doesn’t attract critters, but cuts cooking time in a hurry. “I can go from frozen to cooked in about a half-hour.” Thanks, Sherry!

Handling putty/butyl tape in hot weather

Working with putty tape (or butyl tape) in hot weather? Prepare for frustration as the backing paper will stick to the gooey tape. Better: Put the roll in the freezer for a few minutes—tape peels off backing easily. Some folks store their butyl tape in the freezer for this reason.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

MOUSE HOUSE: Slang term used for a finance company.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Be mentally prepared to constantly have a ‘fix-it’ repair list and get it fixed/repaired constantly.” —John Bellush

Random RV Thought

To conserve water when dry camping, shave with a rechargeable electric shaver rather than with a blade.

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

