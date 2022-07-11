RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 11, 2022

Issue 1901

Today’s thought

“Your beliefs become your thoughts,

Your thoughts become your words,

Your words become your actions,

Your actions become your habits,

Your habits become your values,

Your values become your destiny.” ―Gandhi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pet Photo Day! (Well, it’s a good thing we celebrate Pet Photo Day every day in our newsletters!)

On this day in history: 1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

BREAKING NEWS

Long-time RVtravel.com reader Alan Wolfe of Maple Valley, WA, reached out to us late yesterday, Sunday, July 10, to ask if we could help find his missing daughter, 37-year-old Melissa Wolfe of nearby Renton. “She is in the company of a known fugitive (Joshua Bouchard) and driving a stolen black 2021 Ford Transit camper van,” he said. “They were last spotted July 4 traveling south on Highway 101, at the Giant Redwood RV Park in Myers Flat, California.” Learn more.

Tip of the Day

Guarantee a relaxing RV trip with these tips and tricks

By Gail Marsh

The dream of many RVers is to “get away and relax.” It’s a good goal and one I share with you! Did you know that there are specific things you can do to guarantee a relaxing RV trip? Keep on reading to see what I mean.

Keep up to date with RV maintenance

There’s a time and place for everything. Washing and waxing an RV on a weekend camping trip isn’t my first choice. (It’s not even my second or third choice!) If you want to relax and unwind, performing maintenance chores on your rig will not help! If you dutifully keep up with the necessary RV tasks, you won’t feel pressure to tackle them during a weekend that’s slated for relaxation.

Today’s RV review…

Dutchmen Kodiak Ultimate 3301BHSL travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the Dutchmen Kodiak Ultimate 3301BHSL, a relatively large bunkhouse travel trailer that does some things in a refreshingly different way from what I’m used to seeing lately. … Yep. This is a nifty floor plan, all right, with some great attributes including a really usable bunkhouse area, enormous pass-through storage and really good cargo carrying capacity.”

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV’s wing wall have rust when there’s no leak?

Dear Dave,

Any idea what is causing this rust-like stain running down the driver side of my RV? It’s coming from behind the molding at the top of the photo, but there’s nothing wet inside. —Dennis, 2017 Thor Freedom Elite on Ford E350

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Answers to your questions on the new SoftStartUp controller

My Saturday article on the new SoftStartUp controller generated a lot of questions about using it on generators (hah!). If you missed it, you can read it HERE. Since there seems to be so much interest, here are a few quick answers to your questions.

Get a free sandwich tomorrow and more free food for you!

Reader poll

Do you have any live plants in your RV?

Quick Tip

Dealing with condensation in the RV

If you RV in a high-humidity environment, condensation can be a real pain. Here are a few tricks to try to help you dry up. When cooking on the stove top, try to keep a lid on your pot—less steam escaping. Use the microwave when you can. Run the range hood when cooking, and open roof vents, too. Keep the roof vents cracked a smidge at all times, allowing for escape of humid air. Open a window for a few minutes a couple of times a day to cycle in fresh air. A light layer of kitty litter in pans will also help absorb moisture, although a mechanical dehumidifier will work much better.

Website of the day

These 10 Unique Wine Regions Across The U.S. Rival Napa Valley

What goes better than summer and wine? Absolutely nothing! Check out these beautiful wine regions across the country. Sure, Napa is beautiful, but so are these places!

Recipe of the Day

Fried Zucchini

by Holly Grier-Wallace from Otisco, IN

This is a good, very basic recipe on how to fry zucchini. There are no frills, but it’s delicious. The crust is light and fries to a golden brown. When zucchini is abundant definitely prepare a batch (or two) of these fried zucchini sticks. If you like a thicker crust, double dip the zucchini. After the flour, dip it in the egg again and then the flour again. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce. We opted for Holly’s Hot Horsey Sauce and it was fantastic.

Trivia

Even though Henry Ford takes the credit for inventing the first assembly line in the U.S., the title actually goes to Ransom E. Olds. Olds’ car, the Curved Dash Oldsmobile, first manufactured at the turn of the century, was the first to be completed by assembly line. The only difference was that Olds’ assembly line worked when the workers moved down the line, not the car, and Ford’s worked when the car moved down the line, not the workers.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Riggs is a 4-year-old rescued retired racer. He loves camping and of course a little daily run. Always have to find a safe contained area because Greys are sight hounds and will run after whatever they set their eyes on. This is the cause of most greyhound fatalities. He is very friendly and loves attention.” —Charles Webb

Leave here with a laugh

