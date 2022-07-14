Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 29

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, July 14, 2022



RVing Basics

I’m concerned that if I buy a ﬁfth wheel trailer and then use the unattached pickup truck for side trips that I’ll burn a lot of fuel. I’m wondering if it would be better to buy a motorhome and tow a small compact car that goes forever on a gallon of gas. What do you think?

Each way has its advantages and disadvantages. Keep in mind that with the motorhome-car combo, you’ll have two engines to maintain. The extra cost might be far greater than the extra fuel you’d burn with the truck on day trips. Our advice? Get out a calculator and ﬁgure out how many miles you’re likely to drive on day trips, and then estimate the costs both ways. Add in the advantage that you can use the truck for hauling when you’re not towing. Some motorhome owners who do not tow a dinghy rent a car at times. Enterprise can sometimes pick you up and take you to their office to complete the rental paperwork. In the long run, this can be far less expensive than owning and maintaining your own car.

I have a small truck. Can I pull a ﬁfth wheel trailer?

Yes, a small one. Fifth wheels come in all sizes – some in short and lightweight versions that can be pulled by small trucks. You’ll need to verify that the hitch weight of the trailer when loaded does not cause the truck to exceed its Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and that the total weight of truck and trailer does not exceed the truck’s Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR). And with a short-bed truck you will probably need a sliding hitch.

Can I remove a ﬁfth wheel hitch from my pickup when I’m not towing?

Yes. Most hitches are securely attached to rails installed in the truck bed with four pins. Remove the pins and lift out the hitch. The hitch can be heavy, so be careful.

Quick Tips

Be prepared for loose screws

It seems like most RVs have a few screws loose. Road vibration tends to loosen anything with a thread to it, so be sure to keep a set of screwdrivers and wrenches with you no matter how short the trip.

Lotta shaking goin’ on …

Plumbing fittings can come loose with road shaking. Check and tighten them all, including those in the “basement.” It’ll save you a lot of grief and expense.

Don’t forget the birds and the bees

Bugs, birds and bees: Cute in the wild, but lousy when they wind up in your exterior refrigerator or water heater compartments. Add “inspection and clean out” to your regular maintenance list.

Murphy’s Law regarding RVs

Putting off RV repairs will catch up with you in a hurry. The RV corollary to Murphy’s Law says that little problem will become your biggest problem when you have the least time, or you’re in the worst location, to fix it.

Don’t count on WiFi at the RV park

Depend on the internet for your living? Don’t always count on the advertised WiFi service at the RV park. Have an alternative plan or carry your own cellular “hotspot.”

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

HIGH PENNY: To adjust a customer’s monthly payment. For example, from $1,401.13 to $1,440.93. It is safe to assume that if the customer will pay $1,401.13 for an RV payment, he will pay $1,440.93 without giving it a second thought.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would tell them: 1) Don’t buy new – the depreciation is nuts; 2) consider renting first to see what it’s like; 3) talk with a lot of people who have an RV about which type will be the best fit for you; and 4) expect that your first RV will be your trial RV, while you learn what it is you really want and need.

“If you aren’t going to be using it full time, consider sharing with someone who might have different needs than you. For instance, if you are retired and want to be a snowbird, consider sharing with a couple who have kids who want to use it to travel in summers. But make sure if you share that you are doing it with someone you trust AND that you have your agreements about repair and maintenance worked out in advance. RVs (especially class A and B) are expensive items to own if you are planning to use them only a few weeks a year!” — Karen Grace

Random RV Thought

If you are forced to park close to another RV for the night and plan to use your generator, make sure your exhaust is not shooting right into your neighbor’s rig. That could lead to a disaster.

