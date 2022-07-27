RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Issue 1913

Tip of the Day

Keep those prescription costs down

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Spend any amount of time on the road with your RV, you quickly learn the ropes of how to keep up with the mundane: Getting your mail when away from “home” and paying the bills. Add, getting those prescription drugs. That can be a bit dicey, particularly if you don’t have drug coverage in your health plan.

Perhaps availability is the biggest issue. If you’re moving around a lot, there’s no way you’re going to have the regular corner pharmacy available. While the mom-and-pop pharmacy may no longer work for you, that doesn’t mean getting your prescriptions refilled will become a huge issue. Happily, with the advent of networked computer systems, there are plenty of pharmacy chains that, once your prescription is “in the system,” will follow you wherever you go.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

East To West Ahara 365RL fifth wheel—standing out

Tony writes, “It’s a crowded market out there and, to make something that stands out, it’s going to take some work. I will say of all the fifth wheel brands out there, Grand Design has probably done the best with their brand managements and customer relations. Like with Airstreams, campers who have a Grand Design, say they have a Grand Design and want to tell you how much they like it. That’s an enviable place to be.

“Frankly, I would rather have one of these over the comparable Grand Design product just because I like the feature set and build methodology of this brand.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Black tank smells but not until a few days after dumping. Why so late?

Dear Dave,

We have been full-time in this rig for five years now and lately are having a lot of issues with black tank smells. Since we live in SW FL, the heat requires frequent dumping. In cooler months we can easily go four weeks without issues. We dump and thoroughly clean once a week and have been using Camco TST Max treatment in-between. We dump, attach the water hose and let that fill up, and empty it twice. Another thought was that maybe we weren’t using enough water to flush after use, so we increased that. Also, we checked the vents, which appear to be fine.

Read the rest of the question and Dave's reply.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR TOMORROW AT 7 P.M. EASTERN (4 P.M. PACIFIC). Our tech expert Dave Solberg will hold a live one-hour Zoom meeting with other experts to discuss some of the most asked questions from our readers.

Video of the day

Cool it! The best practices when using a generator for RV air conditioners

By Cheri Sicard

Are you planning on using a generator for RV air conditioners? Wait! Don’t just plug it in and turn it on! Check out this informative video for best practices when using a generator for RV air conditioners first. Doing so will help ensure your RV air conditioner works properly, without compromising your generator or your other appliances.

Watch the video

We got into an accident. Here’s what we learned that may help you

By Gail Marsh

Two days. Just two days until we’d be heading back north after several months in sunny, warm Florida. Two days. I was already packing up some things that we’d take out of our fifth wheel when we got home. My husband was making a final run: diesel fuel for the truck and travel snacks for me. Then it happened. Hubby hit a parking lot post. Hard. … And just like that, our two days turned into potentially two weeks or more. Read more for tips in case this ever happens to you (hopefully not!).

Quick Tip

Overheated wheel hubs

If you plan to use an infrared thermometer—or just hand touch a wheel hub—don’t do that after using the brakes, as the brake shoes will heat up the drum and give you a false reading. Somewhere where you have lots of room, like a highway pull-off or rest area, pull in slowly after downshifting and pretty much let the RV come to a stop without much of a brake application. Then you will get a more accurate reading.” Thanks to George B.

Website of the day

Everfest

For those of you who enjoy going to festivals (music, food, cultural, historical, seasonal, film, etc.), this website is for you. Everfest lists every upcoming festival around the country—search by festival or category. If the dates aren’t listed, copy the festival to Google and you’ll see the dates there.

Recipe of the Day

Honey Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

by Heather Trice from Indianapolis, IN

This super-easy shredded chicken recipe is great! What I love is the addition of Italian dressing. It gives a little tang to the BBQ sauce. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled for a crowd. Great for a tailgate, cookout or an easy weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The highest-grossing entertainment event in history was not a Super Bowl, not a concert, not a movie… but a play! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1986 hit, The Phantom of the Opera, has brought in 5.6 billion (BILLION!) dollars since it opened in London’s West End. It opened on New York’s Broadway a couple of years later and has been there ever since. It’s estimated that more than 130 million people have seen the play in 145 cities across 27 countries. Wow!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Gypsy, a Maine Coon, and Remy, a rescue, are the best travelers! They love lounging and watching all the birds from the windows! They have been going on our trips for almost two years and adapted very well from the start! They do fuss a little in the first hour on the road, but settle down and are quiet until we reach our destination! It is great to have them with us wherever we go!” —Karen Bates

