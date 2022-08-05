RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 5, 2022

Issue 1920

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” ―Cynthia Ozick

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Oyster Day!

On this day in history: 1962 – Actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her home in Los Angeles, lying nude on her bed, face down, with a telephone in one hand. Empty bottles of pills, prescribed to treat her depression, were littered around the room. After a brief investigation, Los Angeles police concluded that her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and the mode of death is probable suicide.”

Tip of the Day

Find RV roof leaks? Here’s what’s next

Editor’s note: This information is provided by roof membrane manufacturer Dicor Products. While there’s plenty of “promotion” for their product included, some of the information and principles may be of assistance to our readers, especially if they find RV roof leaks.

RV roof sealant repair and touch-up is a key part of roof maintenance that most people can do with a bit of care. Given the way your RV roof can take a beating from a wide range of weather and climate conditions, it’s a good idea to make regular inspections of how your roof is holding up in protecting your RV from potentially expensive water damage. Don’t let your roof become something that’s “out of sight, out of mind.”

Read More

Today’s RV review…

The Hymer VisionVenture concept is pretty cool

Tony writes, “This is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4X4 chassis but with a remarkably different body than what we’d normally expect to see. Yes, the cab is still Sprinter-esque, but the part that Hymer is responsible for is what’s really different.

“The rig is designed to really be off-road capable. You can see that in how the rear tail slants upward to help with going over stuff when you’re beating the unbeaten path out there.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Replacement awning motor failed; dealer can’t determine why

Dear Dave,

My awning quit—would not come in. A new motor was put on under warranty. After using it a few times, that awning motor failed. Took it back to the dealer, and they claim they can’t get it to fail. Used it once, and went out OK, but failed to come in again. It will travel in a few inches, stop, then click a few times. Release button and press again it will go a few inches, stop and click again. … (continued)

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent … that works!

If you’re one of those people that mosquitoes love (we all know at least one person like this), this product is for you. A very impressive number of five-star reviews. This awesome DEET-free insect repellent works for mosquitoes, ticks, black flies and fleas. Keep this one handy, folks. As RVers, there’s a good chance you’ll probably need this. It’s safe for kids and infants too! Learn more or order here.

Video of the day

DIY RV carport: How to build a carport to protect your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Join RV expert Mark Polk of RV Education 101 as he assembles and builds a VersaTube Building Systems vertically sheeted RV carport.

Protecting your RV from the elements, especially sun and rain, can extend your RV’s life and especially extend the life of its roof. Keeping it protected should, at least in theory, reduce repair bills in the future. Keeping your RV under an RV port will also help to keep the exterior of your RV looking fresh and new.

Hmmm. When you think about it, RV ports are the equivalent of quality wrinkle cream for your RV’s skin!

Watch the video

Can you RV camp at a military campground?

By Paul Stimers

Are you or a member of your family on active military duty? Are you retired, disabled, or have an honorable discharge? If you are, did you know you’re eligible to camp on military campgrounds? If you’ve never heard of the program, it’s called the MWR branch. And all branches of service have one. It stands for the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) branch. Continue reading this very thorough article.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We don’t know if this does “really work,” but either way it would provide hours of fun (and laughing!). We’d certainly love to watch someone use it.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How satisfied are you with your life today compared to 10 years ago?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Roof vent raising a stink?

If nasty holding tank odors are invading your space, pop up on the roof and check out your roof vents. Yes, they need to be free of debris, but underneath the vent cap is where the real problem could be. If there’s a gap between the actual vent pipe and the roof itself, holding tank gases can sneak right back into the coach. Stuff the space between the pipe and roof sheeting with fiberglass insulation, then seal over the top of the insulation with no-sagging roof sealant.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Disneyland Camping: RV Parks and Campgrounds

You’re never too old for Disneyland! These campgrounds and RV parks are just outside the park and are the perfect place to stay when you visit the happiest place on earth. The kids and grandkids will be SO excited to stay at these.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Cakes

by Lisa Johnson from Macon, GA

We have had a lot of crab cakes and tuna croquettes in our lives, but had never thought about chopping up shrimp and using that in a shrimp cake. We love the crunchiness that Panko gives to this dish! If you want to kick the heat up a notch, add cayenne pepper or even chopped jalapenos. This is a super easy and delicious dish to try at your next dinner!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In June of 1897, the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, an all-Black Army regiment known as the “Buffalo Soldiers,” embarked on a 1,900-mile, 41-day bicycle ride from Fort Missoula, Montana, to Forest Park in St. Louis, as part of an experiment by the U.S. Army to test the effectiveness of using bicycles for troop movement. Nicknamed the Iron Riders because of their heavy one-speed bicycles and for the soldiers’ iron-hard constitutions, they experienced daunting conditions—severe weather and extreme heat, food and water shortages, illness from contaminated water, and racism and hostility from local residents. Still, the Iron Riders successfully reached Forest Park on July 24, 1897, and were welcomed by a cheering crowd.

*Do you know the history of the chocolate chip cookie? Read all about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Harper is a six-year-old puppy mill Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mama. She came to me with some health issues, common to puppy mills, but once we got them sorted, we took off in the Roadtrek with my other two dogs to show her the way. She adapted easily to new adventures but I need a bigger camp chair because she always wants to sit in my lap. What a sweetie.” —Rhonda Brodbeck

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

This is so funny!

If we saw someone with this in their car’s or RV’s cigarette lighter, we’d want to be their friend – it’s hilarious! This “FIRE MISSILES” cigarette lighter cover fits into all 12-volt vehicle accessory lighter sockets. It’s just designed for show, but it’ll give anyone in your vehicle a good laugh. Learn more or order. (This would make a great gift for someone with a sense of humor!)

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.