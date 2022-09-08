Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 69

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.
Thursday, September 8, 2022
RVing Basics
I’m single. I am concerned that I would get lonely without a companion.
It can be lonely, for sure, but a lot of singles travel by RV and are very happy. To learn more about the single RV lifestyle and meet other single RVers, consider joining Loners On Wheels. Get information from the group’s website LonersOnWheels.com. Many RVers report that having a dog along helps keep the blues away.
I have heard about jobs where you drive motorhomes from the factory to the dealer and get paid. Is this true? Is it easy to get these jobs?
Yes, it’s true. If you think about it, you’ll realize that you never see a motorhome or large fifth-wheel trailer being transported on a big truck like you do cars, vans or other smaller vehicles. Manufacturers and dealers hire drivers — usually regular folks, not professionals — to transport these vehicles. Payment is typically made by the mile and there are some perks, like the potential on one-way trips where you may be paid to ﬂy home, picking up frequent ﬂyer miles in the process.
Beware, however, that if you use your truck to transport a towable RV to its destination, you’ll likely be paid only to the delivery point — and nothing for your return trip. Some “transporters” say it’s a great hobby and a way to see the country, but not something you’ll ever get rich doing. There is actually quite a demand for people to drive RVs. If you like to drive and have a good driving record, you might want to check into it. Look for ads soliciting drivers in RV magazines. The Facebook Group RV Transporters is a good source to monitor for information.
Quick Tips
Cut down on interior condensation
Winter condensation issues driving you out of your RV? You can’t stop breathing, so cut it off somewhere else. Avoid using a non-vented space heater (Blue flame or catalytic) – each gallon of LP burned releases three quarts of water into your interior atmosphere!
Heat pump versus regular furnace
New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps hit into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace – they usually pump heat to the plumbing system, while the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!
If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?
From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:
“Before buying your used RV, go to RV Conventions and:
• Go to every class possible
• Talk to as many RVers as possible
• Make note of vendors (you’ll need to know them and how to install parts when you have to fix things)
• Go in RVs and sit everywhere (usually the TV placement is neck-cracking)
• Pretend you’re washing kale in the sink to imagine where all the water will splatter
• Pick up brochures and manuals for all the RVs that appeal (and then look for the one you love on the used RV marketplaces)
• Get in the shower and flail your arms
• Put your upper body into every basement storage area – you’ll have to reach in and haul out stuff
• Look in the water cabinet: How difficult is it for you to pull the tank valves (you aren’t going to like kneeling on the ground to do it – so stand up, reach in and pull)
• Take off your rose-colored glasses. RVing is expensive, takes lots of work, it’s full of pitfalls and can be just the BEST!” —LizW
Random RV Thought
Here is the definition of freedom to an RVer: “A full gas tank, a full propane tank, a full water tank and empty holding tanks.” Add to that fully stocked cupboards, a full refrigerator, a road atlas and lots of free time. At that point, an RVer’s life is approaching a perfect state.
“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”
From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:
“The Thetford Waste Extraction system eliminates the need for all these nasty hoses, stands and connectors … our latest accessory.” —Clemson
When buying a used RV, make sure the fridge and other major appliances/ equipment work as intended. I bought a travel trailer which the fridge worked good during the PDI. But stopped working after delivery. The dealer I took it to had a hard time figuring out the problem and Dometic was useless. They only wanted to sell another.
I wonder if the question about being single and getting lonely isn’t a ‘made-up’ question. Single people know how to make friends when they want and how to be alone when they want. I have been single for 40 years and never worry about not having companionship. Meeting new people is almost always interesting, but I don’t need them to travel with me.
Some people are so close to their spouse or significant other. That when they pass away. The loneliness is difficult for them to handle. My 78 year old neighbor was lonely and got married within two years of of his wife passing.
I’ve spent 4-6 weeks at a time camping alone with my tent from Denali to Texas, Washington to New Brunswick, for 12-13 years and never was lonely and a winter volunteering at a state park where, if I wasn’t “working” I didn’t see or talk to anyone and I loved the quiet, solitude, and freedom. Remember, the pitcher is alway half full.
Could we get a more detailed explanation of the Thetford Waste Extraction System, please?
Hi, Gary. Here’s a link to Thetford’s website about this system: https://www.thetford.com/sani-con-turbo-the-no-mess-waste-evacuation-system/ Thetford also has videos on YouTube about it. Have a good night, and stay healthy. 🙂 —Diane at RVtravel.com
I forgot to mention, you must run under the DOT rules: you must keep a log book, you must STOP at all scales unless otherwise instructed, many states have permits for crossing their state (usually reimbursed). If you fail to get a permit they will issue a ticket. Example: I was crossing the scales from Wyoming to Montana, they gave me a green light. I was unaware of the required Montana permit. I was given the green light at two more scales, BUT, the last scale before Idaho I was pulled around back and ticketed $80.00 for no permit and then charged for permit as well. The companies do not cover tickets.
I used to haul RV’s with a diesel pickup. It is much like being an independent trucker, YOU are responsible for ANY damage. Deductibles are usually $2500.00 to $5,000.00. If a deer runs into the side of the unit and damages it YOU will have to pay for it. If the unit is damaged to the point it has to be taken back to the dealer, you have to get it there, you will not be paid ANYTHING. YOU will also be responsible for the deductible. I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but these are facts and risks you will be taking. Also, check with your insurance agent most vehicles towing professionally are not covered by standard auto insurance. You will have to purchase commercial insurance. Premiums may be as high as $5,000.00 per year (depends on vehicle and type of coverage). When you haul towables, you are paid only when towing. From factories in Indiana to dealers are usually flat rate tows. Customer deliveries are pre-determined mileage. This is only part of it. Good Luck!