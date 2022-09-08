Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 69

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, September 8, 2022



RVing Basics

I’m single. I am concerned that I would get lonely without a companion.

It can be lonely, for sure, but a lot of singles travel by RV and are very happy. To learn more about the single RV lifestyle and meet other single RVers, consider joining Loners On Wheels. Get information from the group’s website LonersOnWheels.com. Many RVers report that having a dog along helps keep the blues away.

I have heard about jobs where you drive motorhomes from the factory to the dealer and get paid. Is this true? Is it easy to get these jobs?

Yes, it’s true. If you think about it, you’ll realize that you never see a motorhome or large fifth-wheel trailer being transported on a big truck like you do cars, vans or other smaller vehicles. Manufacturers and dealers hire drivers — usually regular folks, not professionals — to transport these vehicles. Payment is typically made by the mile and there are some perks, like the potential on one-way trips where you may be paid to ﬂy home, picking up frequent ﬂyer miles in the process.

Beware, however, that if you use your truck to transport a towable RV to its destination, you’ll likely be paid only to the delivery point — and nothing for your return trip. Some “transporters” say it’s a great hobby and a way to see the country, but not something you’ll ever get rich doing. There is actually quite a demand for people to drive RVs. If you like to drive and have a good driving record, you might want to check into it. Look for ads soliciting drivers in RV magazines. The Facebook Group RV Transporters is a good source to monitor for information.

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — and perfect for RVers: it pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer, too! Learn more or order here.

Quick Tips

Cut down on interior condensation

Winter condensation issues driving you out of your RV? You can’t stop breathing, so cut it off somewhere else. Avoid using a non-vented space heater (Blue flame or catalytic) – each gallon of LP burned releases three quarts of water into your interior atmosphere!

Heat pump versus regular furnace

New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps hit into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace – they usually pump heat to the plumbing system, while the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Before buying your used RV, go to RV Conventions and:

• Go to every class possible

• Talk to as many RVers as possible

• Make note of vendors (you’ll need to know them and how to install parts when you have to fix things)

• Go in RVs and sit everywhere (usually the TV placement is neck-cracking)

• Pretend you’re washing kale in the sink to imagine where all the water will splatter

• Pick up brochures and manuals for all the RVs that appeal (and then look for the one you love on the used RV marketplaces)

• Get in the shower and flail your arms

• Put your upper body into every basement storage area – you’ll have to reach in and haul out stuff

• Look in the water cabinet: How difficult is it for you to pull the tank valves (you aren’t going to like kneeling on the ground to do it – so stand up, reach in and pull)

• Take off your rose-colored glasses. RVing is expensive, takes lots of work, it’s full of pitfalls and can be just the BEST!” —LizW

Random RV Thought

Here is the definition of freedom to an RVer: “A full gas tank, a full propane tank, a full water tank and empty holding tanks.” Add to that fully stocked cupboards, a full refrigerator, a road atlas and lots of free time. At that point, an RVer’s life is approaching a perfect state.

Time to cool off!

This compact, battery-powered, highly rated, low-noise fan is just what you need to stay cool in your RV this summer. The rechargeable battery charges quick with a USB and will keep you cool for up to six hours at a time. Clip it to your table, bedside, driver or passenger seat or by your chair outside to stay cool. Learn more or order.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“The Thetford Waste Extraction system eliminates the need for all these nasty hoses, stands and connectors … our latest accessory.” —Clemson

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

