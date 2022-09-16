Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 75

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, September 16, 2022



RVing Basics

I plan to go full-time for a year and will probably buy a ﬁfth wheel trailer. What is the minimum size I will need to be comfortable?

There is no deﬁnitive answer. We see full-timers in huge RVs – whether ﬁfth wheels, travel trailers or motorhomes – and yet others get by in relatively small units – 24 feet or less. Some full-timers swear they need at least 30 feet of RV or they’ll be at each other’s throats, and yet others say they are perfectly happy in tighter quarters. Slideouts, common in most RVs these days, provide a lot of extra space, making day-to-day living more comfortable. Our suggestion is to explore many, many units of different lengths, and talk with current full-timers about what works for them. Single RVers, of course, will most often need less space.

We don’t know what to do with our house and our “stuff” when we go full-time. What do other full-timers do?

Everybody does it differently. Some just lock up their homes while they’re gone. Others find a housesitter. Others rent their home for a year or two while they travel with their RV. Some sell their home, get rid of most of their possessions and store what’s left in a rental storage unit. There is no one way to do this. Just do what works for you.

Quick Tips

Spray lube can storage

Finding it hard to find a place to put those cans of WD-40 and similar spray lube cans? The irksome things just get up and roll around or, in a worst-case scenario, run up against something and squirt. Here’s a suggestion from Lew Wilkinson on Facebook. He stores his in a “magazine” storage bin. You can find them on Amazon, or in your local Walmart or other big box store.

Watch your washer floor tray

An RVer who had to replace his defunct RV washing machine got to replace more than he bargained for. The plastic spill tray didn’t contain leaks, and he has a nasty floor replacement job ahead of him. If you have a washer, you might want to add a periodic inspection of your spill tray to your maintenance list. Many are screwed down to the floor, and if the sealant around the screws doesn’t stay sealed, ruination could be the result.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Be sure that you have reliable support/service for your unit after the purchase. Get it in writing!!” —Charles Allen

Random RV Thought

At this very moment, as you read this, thousands of people across North America are daydreaming about their next RV trip. Some are at work, others at home, others just walking down the street. Daydreaming about an RV trip is not as good as taking the actual trip, but it’s better than daydreaming about things like mowing a lawn or ironing clothes.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I added a second air conditioner to our Class C. Summer camping in Florida is no buenos with just the one A/C unit. Added a 13500 BTU unit where the fan was in the bedroom. Wired it down into the basement and it plugs into the 110 spot on the pedestal.” —Mike

