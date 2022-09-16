RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 16, 2022

Issue 1950

Tip of the Day

Clean your RV’s interior (and more) with baby wipes

By Jim Twamley

Baby wipes are so powerful I don’t know why we allow them to be used on babies. Really, these things have potent cleaning power. We used to mop the floor but now we do the job with wipes. They cut through dried up, caked on spills with ease and dry much faster than mop water.

Today's RV review…

2023 Salem 29VBUD—bunkhouse bonus

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the Salem 29VBUD travel trailer, which is identical to the Wildwood 29VBUD travel trailer. Both of these names are for a trailer that features a really usable rear bunk room that can be much more than a bunk room. But there’s a lot of flexibility in this floor plan that makes it worth a second look.”

Video of the day

Best RV water filters: What you need and why you need it

The team from You, Me & the RV has done a terrific job with an RV water filter tutorial in the video below. To be transparent, Clear2O® sponsored the video and is the brand the couple uses, but they present some compelling reasons for doing so.

Regardless of whether or not you choose that particular RV water filter, there is a ton of great practical information about the topic in general in this presentation.

Every RVer should keep this emergency safety item handy at all times

Would you drive your RV through flood waters? Or let your children swim as lightning strikes? Of course not! But that assumes you are alerted to flood conditions or the potential for lightning in your area. RVers love nature. However, nature doesn’t always reciprocate. When storms threaten, it’s important for campers to know about them. Whether in a tent or inside an RV, being forewarned enables us to take precautions to stay safe. Learn what this essential emergency safety item is here.

Quick Tip

Reefer madness resolved

Boondockers use LP gas to run their refrigerator, and sometimes this creates a problem. If your RV refrigerator “acts up” and doesn’t seem to be cooling, don’t immediately condemn parts. Check the cooling system “burner” first. Scale can develop in the refrigerator chimney, that can come loose and drop down onto the burner, causing it to operate less efficiently, or go out altogether. An RVer pulled into their campsite and immediately had refrigerator problems. They checked the burner and, sure enough, scale had dropped onto it, which he blew off. Problem resolved—for a few days. The same thing happened again. Sometimes it takes a couple of attempts.

Website of the day

The Best Natural Hot Springs in America

The weather is getting cooler and swimming pools are much less crowded. But who says you have to stop swimming in outdoor pools when hot springs exist? Check out this list from Reserve America and plan a visit to one of these amazing, hot places!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken and Tortellini Salad

by Peggy O’Brien from Avon Lake, OH

The ingredients in this recipe combine to make one fabulous summer dish. With the grilled chicken and tortellini, it’s hearty enough to be a light summer dinner. The frozen tortellini adds just enough cheese to the salad. Sun-dried tomatoes and Italian dressing give the salad a ton of flavor. It’s a universal meal everyone will love. Leftovers make a great lunch.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“After Nikky’s neutering, the vet said no jumping up on the couch. Nikky said, ‘Technically, I’m not on the couch.'” —Diana Sherman

