Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 82

Tuesday, September 27, 2022



RVing Basics

Are discounts at RV parks available?

Yes. Most RV parks offer weekly or monthly rates. Some will offer a seventh day free after paying for six days. Members of Good Sam, AAA and AARP usually qualify for discounts on daily rates, usually 10 percent. A Passport America membership will net you 50% off at participating parks. At National Park and Forest Service campgrounds, Senior Pass and Access Pass (for the disabled) holders get half off.

Do I need to do anything to get my RV ready to store?

If you are storing over the winter, you will need to winterize the unit if you live where temperatures drop below freezing. The manufacturer will provide a set of winterizing instructions. In general, you will have to drain all the water lines, water and waste tanks and the water heater. Some RVers add a special RV antifreeze (do not use auto antifreeze) and use the water pump to circulate and ﬁll all the water lines. If you live in most areas of the country, humidity can be a problem. There are both electric dehumidifiers that need shore power to operate, and chemical ones that use crystals to wring moisture out of the air. Winterizing also means removing anything unwelcome bugs or rodents might find attractive to snack on.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Quick Tips

What’s important when shopping for a used motorhome?

Overall Condition – Search for units that are in fine or excellent condition. Walk away from those that need work, are unfinished projects, have sat unused for years, have been neglected, show any sign of water leaks or just haven’t been kept up.

Drivability – Search for units that are easy to drive. Don’t take the seller’s word. Find out yourself by driving. Keep in mind that some coaches, even new ones, are dangerous to drive, tiresome to handle and can involve spending thousands trying to resolve handling issues. When you test drive a motorhome, take it out on the highway and get it up to 60 mph. If you have to keep a death grip on the wheel to keep from crashing, walk away from the deal, no matter the price.

Floor plan – Make a list of your floor plan’s “must haves” and “must avoids.” Use that list to quickly eliminate coaches with floor plans that don’t meet your needs.

From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you are planning on being full-time, it is not all fun and games. Anyone can learn to operate and maintain an RV. But being able to persevere through the inevitable rough patches is the key. That is my tip, persevere. If you can do that you will be rewarded with a lifestyle and flexibility of living that is extraordinary.” —Walt

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Random RV Thought

Make your ice at night – the box works better. Besides, unfrozen water will splash out of the trays if you are traveling during the day.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I have Micro-Air EasyStart ‘soft start’ devices on my 2 roof-top A/C units. I don’t use a generator much but these units will prolong the life of an RV air conditioner. I also have an inside mounted 50A power management system that prevents almost all hazardous electric connections at a campground power pedestal.” —John Green

