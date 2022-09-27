RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Issue 1957

Today’s thought

Tip of the Day

Ways to make your RV feel more like home

By Gail Marsh

I was feeling a bit homesick the other day. We’ve been work camping for several weeks now and while I love living in our RV, I sometimes still miss home. I was contemplating the calendar (counting down the remaining days) when it hit me. I loved our RV, but our RV just wasn’t loving me back! I needed to make the RV feel more like home.

Who lives here?

Here’s what I mean. Because making this trip had been a rather quick decision, I hadn’t packed along our Nix play (digital photo frame). The sentimental, handmade quilt for our RV bed didn’t come along with us either. (It was the hottest time of the year, so who needs a quilt, right?) Even the calendar I’d been staring at was from a bank! Why hadn’t I packed the calendar that our grandkids personalized for us? As I gazed around our RV’s interior, I quickly realized that it might as well belong to a stranger. Nothing (and I mean absolutely nothing) gave even a hint about us or our personality. It was as sterile and cold as an operating room.

Today’s RV review…

2023 Keystone Cougar 22MLS—a better favorite

Tony writes, “Of course, no RV is perfect. But you can spot when an RV company isn’t just building to a checklist, but is listening to the owners. There aren’t really huge changes to this model, but the changes that exist are worthwhile improvements to a floor plan I already liked quite a bit.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I clean my slide room seals and topper on a permanently parked RV?

Dear Dave,

I know this is not a typical pull-type RV; however, I have two questions related to the slides. The toppers on the slides are really dirty from sitting in a park. Also, the seals along the sides are black in some areas even though they are supposed to be white! My question is: What product is best to clean them? The second part of this is that one topper is loose and rain pools on it. How can they be tightened properly? It looks like the same mechanism as on our 2008 Lexington motorhome slide. Any help would be appreciated. —Dave, 2010 Hampton

Video of the day

10 American-made mini campers under $10,000

The folks from Mind’s Eye Design have produced another terrific RV round-up video, this time taking on the topic of mini campers.

Like other Mind’s Eye videos, this one is not so much filled with reviews, but rather video brochures of each of the mini trailers and campers. But having this round-up in one convenient place is helpful to compare and contrast what each model offers.

Does tire over-inflation cause so-called “blowouts”?

By Roger Marble

Are “blowouts” the result of running a tire inflated to more than the tire sidewall number? I think people are over-thinking tire over-inflation. Roger explains why he thinks that here.

Reader poll

Are you an only child?

Quick Tip

Mice in the bumper!

Kirk writes in to tell us about critters he’s found in his bumper, and how to inexpensively dissuade them from taking up housekeeping: “The majority of bumper plugs I’ve seen have a square hole in the center. I’ve also had mice get inside my bumper. Siliconing a piece of screen on the inside to cover the hole took care of the problem.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 27 percent would consider themselves to be organized and say that everything they own has its place.

• The majority of readers, 54 percent, have Verizon as a cell phone provider.

• 20 percent say that within the last year, 100 percent of their clothes purchases were online.

Recent poll: If you had to use one word to describe RVtravel.com, what would it be? (62 wonderful comments. Thank you, readers! You made our day, and we appreciate you all so much!!!)

Recipe of the Day

Caramel Apple Pecan Bars

by Sharyl Maacks from Newfane, NY

Caramel apple flavor in bar cookie form… love, love, love! These aren’t the type of cookie bar you can eat with your hands. They’re ooey gooey, so you’ll need a plate. They have a crunchy cinnamon crust and a caramel apple center. Each bite tastes like fall. Serve with a scoop of ice cream and it’s the perfect autumn dessert.

Trivia

In old England, 10 families equaled a tithing. 10 tithings equaled a shire. Each shire elected a reeve. That “shire reeve” came to be known as a “sheriff.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“For this curious and excitable puppy, there are always new critters to get to know!” —Linda Gray

Leave here with a laugh

Even though this is a few years old now, you’ll love this! Watch Jay Leno’s interview with this incredibly charming, hilarious 100-year-old woman.

