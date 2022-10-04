Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 87

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

I keep running across warnings about RV “hot skin conditions.” What does that mean?

A hot-skin condition is not good. It’s when the skin (and chassis, hitch, wheels, etc.) of your RV develops more than 2 or 3 volts above the earth (ground) below it. Any hot skin over 40 volts AC can be lethal under the right conditions.

Is it okay to feel a little tingle when I touch my RV’s front door to open it?

NO! NEVER! If your RV is properly grounded from the shore power connection, it should never be more than 2 or 3 volts above earth ground. If you can feel a tingle, you likely have at least 20 volts of hot-skin voltage. That means you’ve lost the electrical ground on your RV and it can develop lethal voltages (up to 120 volts) at any time. Any tingle is a warning to immediately unplug from shore power and get the wiring fixed before someone gets hurt or killed. For a complete discussion of hot skin conditions and how to protect yourself, go to www.rvtravel.com and search for “hot skin” to learn how to test for it on your RV.

Quick Tips

Roadside emergency equipment

I’m sure you’ve seen semi-trucks along the side of the road with three triangular reflectors spaced out behind it. They are there to alert people to move over a lane as the rig is disabled for some reason. These triangles are inexpensive and should be in your RV safety emergency kit along with several flashlights and road flares to signal a night breakdown. You might also want to have an orange vest with night vision strips on it. Obviously, the best piece of emergency equipment is a cell phone to call for help. —From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com

Editor: Here are many roadside emergency kits available on Amazon.com (Where else?!)

Simplify your RV meals

Try cooking one dish meals with an easy-to-make side. Most RV kitchen spaces aren’t meant for gourmet cooking. Try pairing one dish with a simple salad or another side you can easily put together. —From RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living. Available on Amazon.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“First, don’t just drive around the dealer’s parking lot. Find an RV driving school and take lessons. No matter the size or type, an RV is not the same as your car. Second, SLOW DOWN. If you think you have to go 500 miles a day, you don’t want an RV. The whole idea is to see the country, so take your time, stop and smell the flowers. Third, you are driving a house so it will have rattles and it is often compared to a stick house in a small earthquake. Fourth, join a club whether it is national or a chapter in your area. Not only will you meet new people, but if you are having a problem someone else in the group might have had the same problem and can help you. At our rallies, there is always someone with a glitch and all the guys gather to troubleshoot (well, that is what they call it!). Most importantly, have fun and be careful.” —Mary Scherer

Protect your RV “pigtail”

That 7-way connector on your travel trailer or fifth wheel is a critical component. When not plugged into your tow rig, the thing is susceptible to the onslaught of dirt, rain and even bugs. Here’s a plug cover that slips right over your precious plug and keeps out the crud. One user says, “This works perfectly to keep the plug on my RV clear. I remove it when not in use and place it in my ‘RV emergency tool kit.’ This way, it’s not knocked around when driving.” Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

When selecting a campsite in a campground with a looped layout, select a site on the inside of the curve in the road so headlights of passing vehicles will not beam at you at night.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.