RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 4, 2022

"When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world." ―John Muir

What to know about RV floor replacement

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Whether your RV floor has a leak or a stain, or you simply want to update the look of your unit, replacing your flooring can be a costly option. Our shop does RV floor replacement, but 95 percent of the time it's because a catastrophic event occurred and insurance is footing the bill.



This is also my warning for consumers who are shopping for a used unit. RV floor replacement isn't that simple or cost-effective!

The Ember 221MSL isn't perfect, but it's pretty close

Tony writes, "When I got to visit the Ember plant earlier this year, it was clear how enthusiastic the team was. Further, they all had their own Ember trailers and used them, sharing stories of how they went RVing. That's truly unusual in this industry, where there is even an RV manufacturer who prohibits their team from having evaluation models.

"I can usually find things I don't like about an RV and, often, those are pretty obvious. There's really nothing I don't like about this model. I am not saying it's perfect, but I am saying they really are offering something that's quite special."

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

When connected to city water, why does gray water tank start to fill?

Dear Dave,

We are in our sixth year of full-timing in this coach. I'm completely baffled by something that's come up. When connected to city water, 3-5 gallons of water is bleeding into the gray tank over an eight-hour period. We have three sinks and a shower with no leaking faucets. I don't see any other connections to the gray tank. I saw something online that mentioned the fresh water fill valve bleeding, but I don't see how this could be connected to the gray tank. —Blane, 2016 Holiday Rambler Endeavor 40DP

Lithium Batteries – Are They Right For You?

EEK! How to get rid of mice in an RV

Robin Barrett from Creativity RV all of a sudden had a mouse problem in her 5th wheel. In the video below Robin talks about the important topic of how to get rid of mice in an RV.

With winter coming this is an issue that can potentially affect a lot of us.

Is this stupid RVer behavior or not?

Okay, what is wrong with this photo? Reader Tom Speirs spotted it and sent it along. We’re in a minor state of shock, at least at first glance. We suppose whoever concocted this setup had his or her reasons, but wouldn’t you agree that this is an accident waiting to happen if it was used to tow something on a public road or highway? Read more and check it out, and then please comment.

Are you shy?

Why do dump valves have openings at the top and bottom of the slide?

"We get asked this a lot by RVers changing out a sticky or damaged RV holding tank gate valve, and the associated, "Won't it leak?" The answer is that the valve would have to be larger in that area and, as you know, space is always at a premium in an RV. Regarding leaks, the valve actually seals on the surface of the gate with the two lip seals placed on each side of the valve in the flanges. The area outside the seal area is really not necessary for sealing, but gate valve positioning in the plumbing is important.

Many leak issues in manual pull or cable pull valve is when the valve is installed at the 3 or 9 o'clock position in the piping. By sliding the gate open and closed in this position, debris, toilet paper, etc., can accumulate in the side of the body where the leading edge of the gate resides when it is closed. In this case, the gate actually pushes TP instead of cutting it, pushing into the end of the body. Over time the gate can't go all the way past the seals, and a leak results. Another problem with cable-operated valves is cables tend to bend. When an "open" gate starts to move toward closed, it runs into the two lip seals, pressing against it. The pressure increases as the gate moves to fully closed. If the pressure is too much, the cable flexes and the gate stops short of being fully closed." —Doug with drainmaster.com.

USA Today’s 10Best: Best Cidery 2021

The public has voted! These are the top 10 cideries across the U.S. you can visit. Cheers!

And the Survey Says…

We've polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we've learned about them:

44 percent of dog owners say they would pay up to 20 percent more for a fenced campsite where their dog could run free.

When asked what bonus amenity they'd like to see at a campground, the highest percentage of voters said they'd like a restaurant at the campground. After a restaurant came a fishing lake with free boat rentals, and after that was a dog park.

71 percent of readers would choose more space between campsites over good, reliable Wi-Fi.

Recent poll: In general, do you believe RVers are friendlier than the general public?

Recipe of the Day

Elaine's Homemade Healthy Granola

by Elaine Douglas from Vancouver, BC

This homemade granola has great flavor. It's salty and sweet thanks to the maple syrup and honey. Fresh from the oven it has just the right amount of crunchiness. A healthier snack or breakfast option. Enjoy with some milk as cereal, sprinkle on top of yogurt, or just grab a handful when you want just a little something.

The first feature film to be completely digitally color corrected was… ? You may guess "The Wizard of Oz" or "Pleasantville," but you'd be wrong. It wasn't until 2000, when the Coen brothers released "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" that an entire feature film had been digitally color corrected.

"Bootsy loves sleeping in the window of our motorhome with the sun pouring in on her through our front window." —Steve Hansen

A traffic cop had a perfect hiding spot for catching speeders. But one day, nobody exceeded the speed limit. He soon learned why: A 10-year-old boy up the road a quarter mile was holding up a large hand-painted sign: "RADAR TRAP AHEAD." Further investigation led the officer to the boy's accomplice, another 10-year-old 100 yards beyond the speed trap with a sign that read "TIPS." At his feet was a bucketful of change.

