Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 89

Tell me more about power inverters, please!
Power inverters are devices that convert 12-volt DC power to 120-volt household current, enabling you to power many appliances and devices. Small inverters plug into a cigarette lighter and have a regular 120-volt outlet on the other end which you can use to power a computer, television or stereo. Larger, costlier inverters are normally permanently installed in RVs, and in combination with a few deep cycle batteries can power high-energy appliances like microwaves. A small power inverter is very useful for charging batteries of digital cameras, computers and smartphones. Some RVers carry a small, plug-in inverter for this reason alone, charging batteries as they roll down the road.
What’s the difference between an RV power converter and power inverter?
A power “converter” converts the 120-volt AC power from a campground pedestal or generator into 12-volt DC power for charging your RV’s house batteries as well as running all your 12-volt electrical appliances such as your water pump, lights, etc. But an “inverter” inverts the 12-volts DC from your battery back into 120-volt AC power that can run bigger appliances, such as your microwave oven or refrigerator. That allows you to run these larger appliances (though typically for a pretty short time) from your RV’s house batteries, even when you’re not plugged into a campground pedestal outlet or running from a generator.
Disadvantages of buying a used RV
When buying used, there may be expensive hidden problems with the motorhome that won’t be covered by any warranty. When buying used, you have to rely on the word of the seller about the history and general condition of the motorhome. It is an unfortunate fact that many sellers will be less than truthful about the condition and history of the item they are selling.
When buying used, you may find motorhomes that have odors from smoking, cooking, pets and general use. These problems usually won’t be disclosed in the seller’s ads. When buying used, the interior and exterior of the coach are likely to show signs of wear and tear. When buying used, there may be a need to immediately replace tires and batteries – very common in motorhomes four years old and older. When buying used from an individual, there won’t be any financing from the seller. If financing is needed, you’ll have to arrange that yourself before you buy. —From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.com.
“Don’t be distracted by the bling. The most important thing is a robust tube frame (not a weak I-beam one) along with an independent suspension instead of leaf springs and shackles. Our worsening highway conditions can almost destroy a poorly built RV.” —David
Traveling or even living full-time in an RV may make you realize that you can live comfortably in a much smaller space than in a traditional home. The thought may strike you that “I really don’t need all the stuff back home because what is most important to me is right here.” Face it, in an RV, you eat just as well, you sleep just as well, you dress just as well (if you choose) and you are just as warm or cool as you choose to be. And with an RV, when you get tired of the view out your window, you can easily move to a new one.
Re: Random RV Thought
One downside of long term RVing is that it’s not compatible with many hobbies.
For me, six weeks is as long as I want to be away.
Hi,
Our first RV was a used travel trailer. It was only a couple of years old and we liked floor plan. It wasn’t bad except the rear axel was bent. I noticed this at the dealer ship and they said it would be replaced. It Appears they only straightened it, and it quickly bent again. Long story short, we replaced the axel, but it too started to bend. We had the trailer weighed to see if it was packed wrong and all was good. We started having other little issues and ended up with a new trailer. I learned from the first one on what to look for and it made a big difference. Has it been problem free? No Way! Poor cabinet construction, trim and molding popping loose. But structurally, it has been sound. Even the tires lasted 13000-15000 miles before being replaced. New or used, it will be an adventure!
I think you all should follow up this article with one titled ” The disadvantages of buying a new RV”. While everything you said in your article is true, I think first time RV’ers should do just as much, if not more due diligence when shopping for new.
Just wanted to say that even as you state the Beginner’s Guide may be too basic “If you are an experienced RVer”, I have to disagree.
I often find I am reading about things I may have forgotten over time, and it is always good to get the scoop on the latest recommended gadget.
Thank you for providing this newsletter for all to enjoy the benefits.
Ditto
We bought a 10 year old motorhome and right away put on new tires. Did not buy a warranty as felt I would take the money spent on it and put it aside to cover needed repairs as they happen. Also by buying used could pay for the unit without a loan so I am saving interest costs. Now 6 years later are very happy with the result.
Buying a Used RV can be best, with most major issues already taken care of by the owner. New RV’s are NO guaranty there will be NO problems. Financing is l bd oh borrower first, not the RV. Buying a warranty allows for measured risk and GAP Insurance allows for lender payoff in the unlikely event of a total catastrophe. Besides using the NADA RV Guide for values, and a 3rd Party RV Inspection by The Lemon Squad or another nationwide inspection company also helps the overall buying experience. I did all of the above and purchased our 2009 Newmar Ventana 3961 and was grateful we did! Yes, we had a slide out motor failure, $929 just for the part, yet our United States Warranty paid for that with just our $100 deductible. So yes, buying used takes some common sense approach, but we are so glad we did!