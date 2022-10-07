Quick RV Tech Tip: When winterizing RV, should I put in tank treatment?

Dear Dave,

When winterizing an RV, should you use RV antifreeze in the black waste tank, waste tank deodorizer/waste digester (we use Walex Porta-pak), both together or neither? Thanks for your help. —Mike, 2016 Heartland Big Country

Dear Mike,

When I winterize a unit, I clean the black water tank out with Thetford Tank Blaster first and then run about 2-3 full tanks of water through it to thoroughly clean it out. Then I dump a bottle of valve lubrication into it and nothing else until the next spring.