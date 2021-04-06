Ways you can help “newbie” RVers – You were once one, too!

By Gail Marsh

When COVID-19 lockdowns began early last year, people figured, “Within two weeks this will all blow over.” Remember “Flatten the curve?” As winter turned into spring and spring turned into summer, lockdowns continued. It soon became evident that summer vacations would not be “normal.” RVing provided a perfect way to social distance, avoid crowds, and even safely isolate – all while taking an actual vacation.

RV buying frenzy

As the COVID reality set in, an unprecedented RV buying frenzy developed. More than half a million new RVs were purchased last year! The RV industry expects this year to be even bigger than last. More and more folks are dipping their toes into the RV lifestyle. We recently asked our readers if they would be willing to help “newbie” RVers – and almost all of the experienced RVers said, “Yes!”

Ways to help newbie RVers

So, what are some ways to really help the “newbie” RVers who’ve joined this wonderful lifestyle? Here are some thoughts to consider:

Be friendly! Welcome “newbies” with a genuine smile. Your friendliness will encourage the new RVer to approach you with questions or concerns.

Observe the body language of the “newbie.” If you sense frustration or confusion, offer to help. Don’t be offended if your offer is rebuffed at first. Many new RV owners want to “try it themselves” before enlisting the help of others.

If someone else is already helping, let them. Be ready to assist if needed but realize that too many well-intentioned “helpers” can often cause confusion. (Remember the well-meaning folks who “helped” you back up your fifth wheel for the first time? Too many people shouting directions is not helpful.)

Keep a humble attitude when assisting. Nobody appreciates a “know-it-all.” Be open to learning a thing or two from the “newbie.” S/he may have new devices or information that could improve your own RVing experience.

Graciously share the hints and tips you’ve learned about RV maintenance, favorite products, and informative websites like RVtravel.com (hint hint…).

When a “newbie” pulls into a space beside you, remember, you were once a new RVer, too! Be ready to demonstrate the helpful and friendly nature that defines most experienced RVers. It’s part of what makes the RV lifestyle so enjoyable!

Can you add to this list? What do you think is the best way to help a new RVer?

