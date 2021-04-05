Video: RV Travel editor Woodbury interviewed by RV Business magazine

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury is interviewed by RV Business Magazine as part of its weekly RV Business Capitol Talk Series. Each week publisher Sherman Goldenberg and editor Rick Kessler interview a well-known member of the RV industry to discuss timely topics and other important matters.

In this episode, Woodbury talks about his now 20-year-old website and newsletter, and how he will change his role beginning with the 1,000th issue of his weekly RV Travel Newsletter.

He also discusses issues that he feels are important to RVers, including crowding, but are not being properly addressed by the RV industry. The program runs approximately 19 minutes.

The Capitol Talk series is popular with RV industry executives and other leaders.