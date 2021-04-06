What is your favorite part of the U.S.?

We know this is a hard question (trust us, we knooooow). But if you had to pick one part of the U.S. that’s your absolute favorite – a place you find beautiful, a place you could return to again and again – where would you pick?
Is it the beautiful West Coast, the evergreens and mountains of Washington or Oregon? Is it the West, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado or the Red Rocks of Utah? It is the Southwest with the cacti in Arizona, or the aliens in New Mexico? Is it the Midwest with its long, lonely plains? Is it the Southeast, where the Florida Keys beckon and the seaside resorts of South Carolina call? Or is it the Northeast, where lobster on the pier and hot days on the beach cure all stress?
Please tell us in the poll below. Once you’re done, leave a comment and tell us your favorite region. Thanks!
We live in and love the Pacific Northwest. We have also traveled Coast to Coast and have found many beautiful sights. Our observation has been that in the midwest, east, northeast, and southeast one can sometimes drive to more than one state in a day, somethibg that is more difficult in the west. We wonder if many RV Travel readers have not ventured too far west because of the time and distance it takes to travel here. My wife and I were both raised in the east and midwest and there are a few things we do not miss about that part of the country, ie, humidity, mosquitoes, no seeums and the tornadoes and hurricanes. We all love what we love, which makes us unique and we have a very diverse country to love.
I agree with Don, poor selection of choices. My favorite area is anywhere on the west coast that is north of San Francisco.
P.S. I have been pretty much all over the world and this is still my most favorite area to visit.
I love Colorado in the summer and Texas the rest of the time.
I voted for the Southeast, but I really was voting for our backyard and our farm in east Tennessee. I would put Hawaii, specifically Kauai, second, but I am sure that my wife would reverse the order
I consider southern Utah and southern Colorado as part of the Great Southwest.
There should be an answer of “ALL OF THE ABOVE”. We have been around and stayed in all of the lower 48 states at least twice and Alaska once. When they build a bridge to Hawaii we will take our coach there also. Our most favorite place in the US is where ever we are at that time. Stay safe, Stay well, Safe travels
Me too! I think I’m part golden retriever. Wherever I am is my favorite place, whatever food is the best ever, and whatever season, same. I wanted the option to click all the buttons in this poll.
Spring through fall, PA, VT, ME, NH, Winter it’s south to FL or west to AZ. And I like NM it is the Land of Enchantment. But all the state’s are great and have something to offer.
Every area has its own charms. As for RVing, I’d pick the West. Less populated and more boondocking opportunities.
I picked the midwest because that’s where South Dakota was placed. The Black Hills area is my absolute favorite place to go but in truth we love just about anywhere west of Big Muddy. We snowbird in AZ and travel thru the west more than anywhere else. We’ve been to all states other than AK and HI.
I have not spent enough time in areas outside the Midwest (home) to really give an informed answer but I think the southwest is where I would like to end up someday. I am sick of all the cold in Wisconsin winters but I would still spend summers up here, they are really beautiful.
I didn’t choose, we are still exploring. But the Canadian Rockies are a favorite.
I’m just like Dorothy, “There’s no place like home”! I love visiting and we visit mostly west of the Mississippi, but love our bricks and mortar in the Ozarks of MO.
BAD selection of answers, Editors. My answer is the PACNW (OR & WA) so I was forced to choose the West Coast – but CA is my LEAST favorite state. You blew this one…
This is a tough one to answer. I voted the Southeast since that is home. But, I avoid some of those states! Florida and recently Georgia are on that avoid list. Being retired military and an active camper we have been fortunate to visit all areas. Upstate NY, Maine ,Vermont and New Hampshire…beautiful. Seattle is stunning, San Diego amazing. North Dakota just empty space but South Dakota is a go back to place. Wyoming and Montana, Idaho and Utah on this years list. Deserts and cactus not our thing. But, all in all we are extremely blessed to live in this beautiful country
We like most of the country where not heavily populated…depending on the season, of course.
The Great Lakes region including New York, Pennsylvania and Canada.
Actually, it’s a mix: SD, MT, WA…
New York City while camping at Liberty Harbor RV Park, Jersey City