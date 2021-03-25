RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 25, 2021

Issue 1564

Today’s thought

“Wherever my travels may lead, paradise is where I am.” —Voltaire

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tolkien Reading Day!

On this day in history: 1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world’s first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.

Tip of the Day

Protect your generator from sprouting legs and leaving the campground

By Jim Twamley

Dry camping in your RV is much more enjoyable with a generator. These portable lightweight generators are great for recharging the batteries and making a fresh pot of coffee. Question is, how do you protect your generator from sprouting legs and leaving the campground? Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Eagle 25.5REOK Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “The Jayco Eagle 25.5REOK is one of the two smallest fifth wheel trailers Jayco makes and is part of their ‘Eagle HT’ series. This means it’s the most affordable series of 5ers the company offers. But that doesn’t mean that it’s scraping the bottom of the barrel in terms of features or the quality of components.” Learn more and see how it compares to other small fifth wheels.

Is this your RV?

Tip for RV park owners: How to make more money at the expense of RVers

Finding a campsite could get a lot harder if the suggestions made by Brad Templeton writing in Forbes Magazine take hold. According to Templeton, campground owners could reap more business if they started to cater to the owners of electric vehicles (EV) on road trips. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Brats and beer? It must be Leavenworth – Washington’s “Bavarian Alps” town

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Check the RV ladder mounts

The ladders on the back of our RVs take quite a beating and sometimes the mounts start to pull away from the wall. This can leave an opening for water to get in and cause rot.

Check the mounts and reseal using window and door silicone sealant. While you’re at it, check all the screws on the ladder for tightness. If the ladder starts to come apart, it’s an easy fix. The parts that keep the ladders together, including standoff nuts and assemblies, are available from your favorite RV retailer or Amazon.com.

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

When the summer heat arrives (it won’t be long!) and your 110 power is from a small portable generator or a 20-amp household hookup you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible when you never could before. Read more and watch the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol.

Website of the day

noteflight

For the musicians in the crowd… This site is neat. If you want to write your own music (and even sell it!) start here. You can purchase sheet music here, too, from people all over.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent are an only child

• 42 percent have never broken down and been stuck on the side of the road

• If one headlight is out, 18 percent say they always replace the other headlight at the same time, even if it still works

Recent poll: Is it harder for you today to obtain an RV park space without an advance reservation than 5 years ago?

Trivia

Harold Hackett, a 58-year-old man from Prince Edward Island, has sent 4,871 messages in bottles out into the ocean. Between 1996 and 2011, Hackett had received 3,100 responses from around the globe. People from France, Germany, the Bahamas and Africa have written back to him. Many of the people who have written back have become good friends with Hackett. In any given year, he receives about 150 Christmas cards from the people he’s contacted.

*What can you do on Mt. Everest at 17,000 feet?

A.) Facetime

B.) Use a flush toilet

C.) Sleep in a permanent igloo

We told you yesterday.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Heshe helping us drive to our next destination.” —Pamela Jobson

Leave here with a laugh

A man lived in a beautiful forest. As he grew older, he started losing his hair. On his deathbed he was bald. He called his children and said, “Look at my hair. It’s completely gone. But look outside at the forest, it’s such a lovely forest with so many trees, but soon they will be cut down and it will be as bald as my head.” The man continued, “What I want you to do, is every time a tree is cut down or dies, plant a new one in my memory. Tell your dependents to do the same. It is our family’s duty.” So, his family did. Each time the forest lost a tree, the children replanted one, and so did their children, and their children…

For centuries, the forest remained as lush and pretty as it once was, all because of one man and his re-seeding heirline.

