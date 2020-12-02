Thor recalls motorhomes for stove gas leak danger

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021 Four Winds motorhomes, equipped with Dometic 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury or death.

Remedy

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 18, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000207.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

