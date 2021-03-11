Newmar recalls motorhomes for potential steering problem

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Dutch Star, King Aire, Essex, London Aire, and Mountain Aire motorhomes. The steering gear mounting bolts may become loose and back out, resulting in difficulty steering.

Difficulty steering, or the inability to steer in both directions, can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

On behalf of Newmar, Shyft Group Inc. will coordinate the recall repair and notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gear mounting bolts and washers, free of charge. The recall is expected to began April 19, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 21V 041.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

