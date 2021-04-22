Newmar recalls some 2021 motorhomes for steering loss issue

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 London Aire, Dutch Star, New Aire, Ventana, and Mountain Aire vehicles. The steering output shaft may be too short and could disengage from the steering input shaft.

Disengagement of the steering output shaft may result in a loss of steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the steering column, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 11, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300 and Shyft Group customer service at 1-800-582-3454. Newmar’s number for this recall is 21V-214.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

