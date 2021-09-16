Newmar RV recall: Instrument gauge panel may go blank

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019-2021 London Aire, Dutch Star, Essex, King Aire, Mountain Aire, 2020-2021 Ventana, and 2021 New Aire recreational vehicles. The instrument cluster may intermittently go blank while the vehicle is in motion. The potential number of RVs affected is 1,554.

A blank instrument cluster display may be missing critical information such as the vehicle’s speed and warning lights, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will update the control module software, and reroute and secure the ductwork, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 8, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

