RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 16, 2021

Issue 1689

Today's thought

“Some people try to tell you the things you want in life are out of your grasp, while others lift you up on their shoulders and help you reach them. I may not know a lot, but I prefer to fill my life with people who let me climb on top of their shoulders, not people who try to keep me planted on the ground.” ―Katie Kacvinsky

Tip of the Day

What to do about a sticky black tank valve

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent the sticky black tank valve from getting even more difficult? —Ed

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Newell Tampa Show coach. Tony explains, “Rather than having a network of dealerships, Newell makes several show coaches every year and takes them to large public events such as NASCAR races. There they are opened up where folks can come in and dream. Enough of those dreamers become buyers so that there’s a two-year waiting list. But the fact that many, many people traipse through these show coaches shows how durable and high-quality the materials are they are built with.” Learn more and peek inside.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does the furnace keep blowing the thermostat fuse?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2015 Crossroads Zinger, RB25. The issue I’m having with it is the heater/furnace, Atwood, AFMD 25121_A, 19,000 btu output. The thermostat blows the 2.5-amp fuse when I select heat on the thermostat. When I wrap the 2.5-amp fuse with tin foil, the furnace runs as it should: all safety features, blower, gas for flame, no noise, basically a quiet, smooth operation. With very careful observation of the furnace, it has no damage. At the time of finding this issue, I had a problem with critters/mice, which I finally got rid of. But could the mice have eaten into wiring, thermostat wiring, hence, blowing the thermostat fuse, or causing not a good thermostat connection? —Christos

Read Dave’s response.

Motion-activated LED lights illuminate dark places

Long-time RVtravel.com reader Snoopy recommended these lights and we think they’ll come in handy for RVers. Snoopy wrote, “We got tired of finding stuff where it didn’t belong in our dark cabinets above our dinette and sofa. There are three cabinet doors on each side but it was one huge open space. So I made some dividers and painted them white and installed these battery-operated motion-activated LED lights. Works great.”

How to deal with unwanted noise in the campground

In this day and age of RV parks with tightly packed campsites, unwanted noise can be irritating or, worse, keep you awake at night. Here from RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury are a few ways to get rid of unwanted noise or at least mask it. Read more.

Reader poll

If your rig is 10 years old or older, have you ever been turned away from a service center or campground because of its age?

Please tell us here. Your input is needed for a future story! Thanks!

Quick Tip

If lightning strikes

An RVer complained that his RV had been parked near a tree that was struck by lightning. Now a lot of “stuff” in his rig doesn’t work, and he found a burned hole in his rig’s shore power cord. What’s he to do? Hope he has good insurance! A surge suppressor might have helped, but many RVers report that when lightning strikes, a surge suppressor often sacrifices itself, but still some things in the rig are toasted. Often the damage is taken by control boards, as in your refrigerator. If the appliance won’t operate, shut down all power to the unit, both shore-supplied and battery. After a minute, try bringing the power back online and see if your appliance will work. Sometimes this “reboot” is all that’s required, but count yourself very fortunate if it does.

Website of the day

The Best Natural Hot Springs in America

The weather is getting cooler and swimming pools are much less crowded. But who says you have to stop swimming in outdoor pools when hot springs exist? Check out this list from Reserve America and plan a visit to one of these amazing, hot places!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 24

Tony Barthel shares his top picks for the coolest RVs coming on the market, on this edition of the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent say a sewer hose or valve has broken or malfunctioned while they were dumping. Yikes!

• Another 16 percent say they eat eggs every day or almost every day for breakfast.

• 64 percent think the condition of our interstates today is worse than it was 20 years ago.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Monterey Jack Stuffed Mexican Hamburgers With Guacamole Topping

by Lora DiGs from Staten Island, NY

I loved the flavors in this recipe. The cumin really made this burger special. Plus, I hardly ever meet a guac that I don’t like!

Same here! Get the recipe.

Trivia

You probably do not need to know this, but we will tell you anyway. A single cow can produce about 8 gallons of urine a day.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Max. Clearly the world’s best dog!” —Ridge Gardner

Keep mice out of your RV

The positive reviews on this product from Earthkind make it the best bet for keeping your RV mouse-free. It’s the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 90 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets, too. 98% biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about that new band? They named themselves Books so no one can judge them by their covers.

