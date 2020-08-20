As RVers are we “getting away from it all” or is the lifestyle “getting away from us”?

By Barry Zander

It’s crazy! If you haven’t been made aware of the sudden under-supply of campsites as RV sales skyrocket, it will become more apparent when you try to make a reservation. We picked out our preferred campground last week, Doheny State Beach in California, looking for a date in mid-September.

We secured it for November. Had we waited two more days, that campground was full, and the next openings for more than a day or two is/was the week of February 11. The next campground was just as unavailable, and the next …

It’s tough to make travel plans when you don’t know where you’ll stay for the night.

It’s the buzz in campgrounds these days. There’s a tsunami of folks – your neighbors – who are tired of being cooped up at home and venturing out to RV dealerships to find the perfect RV, only to find many of the lots depleted.

In 2006, when we first traveled full-time, we made reservations only on major holiday weekends and, even then, sometimes not at all. We have stayed at least one night in 636 different places (that’ll be another article, maybe two), and only once were we denied a spot.

This is the perfect time to tell you to “Plan ahead.” Many public campgrounds only allow reservations six months in advance, so now we’re looking at February. Private campgrounds, most of which will go to great lengths to accommodate every traveler, are compiling waiting lists. That makes it much harder for long-distance RVers, who, tired after hours on the road, are used to being able to drive in at 4 or 5 p.m. to spend the night before going on.

The term “New Normal” applies to us, the hordes of RV travelers who bought their coaches to get away from it all. Now, it seems to be getting away from us.

