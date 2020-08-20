Deer flies a problem? Try this easy (and fun) trick

By Nanci Dixon

Deer flies … an RVer’s enemy! Deer flies can be unbelievably irritating at times. So bad you just really, really want to stay inside your RV and never get out. They bite! Hard! The “Bucket of Death” can help.

If these little bloodsucking buggers are a problem where you are, here’s an easy trick to get rid of them.

Horse flies and deer flies are attracted to dark colors, particularly the color blue. Use that fact to your advantage and pick up a cheap blue bucket from the dollar store, cover it with Tree Tanglefoot, a sticky substance that’ll trap flies instantly, then wave the bucket in the air (this is the fun part) and watch the deer flies attach themselves firmly to the bucket and not you! Soon the area should be free of the pesky things and you can go about enjoying the great outdoors again.

You can also cover a blue hat with Tanglefoot and be a walking fly trap. You can try and outrun them, or just walk with someone taller than you. They are attracted to the highest moving object.

