Friday, October 15, 2021

RV Recalls

NeXus RV recalls some motorhomes for stove gas leak issue

By Chuck Woodbury
NeXus RV, LLC (Nexus) is recalling certain 2018-2020 NeXus Bentley, Bentley Diamond, Evoque, Ghost, Maybach, Wraith, Phantom, Triumph, and Viper motorhomes built on International or Ford chassis. These vehicles are equipped with certain Dometic 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,000.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire or injury

Remedy
NeXus will work with Dometic, who will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 29, 2021. Owners may contact NeXus customer service at 1-574-970-0848.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1022b

