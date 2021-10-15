RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 15, 2021

Issue 1710

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com please use this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.

Today’s thought

“To ugly ducklings everywhere,

Don’t worry about those fluffy yellow morons:

They’ll never get to be swans.” ―Zoë Marriott

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Curd Day!

On this day in history: 1878 – The Edison Electric Light Company begins operation.

Tip of the Day

Hairball snarls in the drain? Here’s help!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Seems like it comes with age. That gradual slowing down. Those times when you don’t want to have to deploy RV stabilizers manually. Yeah, age can really be a drag. But how about in the bathroom? No, we’re not selling you some sort of intestinal nostrum. It’s when you take a shower and the water sluggishly moves, perhaps building up around your ankles. It’s that old slow draining process. Age has loosened your hair grip – and now you’ve got hairball snarls in the drain!

Here’s one way to deal with hairball snarls – quickly, safely, and relatively painlessly. Continue reading this handy tip (and find out what it has to do with Captain Kirk!).

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Don’t be stranded! This power pack starts vehicles and charges devices

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Bigfoot 1500-series pickup campers. With as many positive reviews as Bigfoot has and a more personal buying experience, are the Bigfoot pickup campers worth it? Tony thinks so! Read his review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Airstream Atlas? If you missed it, you can read it here to see if Tony thinks it’s really a “luxury” Class B.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 15, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Deborah Butler of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Jacob Southward of Runnells, Iowa, and Randal Neubauer of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why do I smell sulfur in the shower and now in my ice?

Dear Dave,

I am getting sulfur smell intermittently in my shower water and now getting it in the ice from the ice maker in my fridge. Any idea what is causing it and how to cure it??? —Paul

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: What is the best multimeter?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You need this. No doubt about it. Trust us. You neeeeeed this.

How to RV with chickens

We are not kidding! This is a serious article with excellent advice. We bring it to you with great pride believing you have never read an article on this subject in any other RV periodical. One line of advice from the article, as an example of what you will learn: “It’s easier than one might think to feed chickens a balanced diet while on the road.” Okay, that’s the teaser. Read the story here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Lose the shake with a 5th wheel or goose neck tripod

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• Why RV park owners don’t want every site occupied

• Canadian snowbirds find creative way to get RVs across the border despite it being closed

• Amazon invades RV manufacturing capital: Will RV workforce jump ship?

• Campground Crowding: Last week’s comment sparks debate: Are we campers or travelers?

Reader poll

How do you most often pay for in-person store purchases of $10 or less?

Count yer change and tell us here.

Mini finger hot pads great for RV

Ouch, don’t burn yourself! These clever silicone pot holders are just right to grab a heated dish out of the microwave or a hot pan handle off the stove or out of the oven. And being small, they’re easy to store so they’re perfect for a small RV kitchen drawer. Grab a set of these “pinch grips” on Amazon.

Quick Tip

Watering plants at home while you’re on the road



Ruth Y. has a tip for RVers with plants back home: “One way to keep in-home plants alive while on the move is to use water beads. They can keep your plants hydrated for weeks.” One advertiser of these fancy doodads says this about them: “A crystal polymer water substitute for plants and flowers. The beads absorb over 100 times their weight in water to form glass-like pearls that slowly release water back into their environment.” Check them out on Amazon.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Stephen Willey

Coach House 2012

“It is large enough for comfort but small enough to park in most malls and on city streets. Best of all, we customized it with NO generator, 625-watts of solar and six batteries where the generator was. We also upgraded the tank monitors and battery monitor Tri-Metric unit. Changed the couch-bed to a custom cabinet-table with laundry, changed the folding chairs and table compartment, the desk and book section and added a large pan drawer in the kitchen. We also added GPS and tire monitors and a rack for our Zero brand electric motorcycle. Everything we need for comfort in travel.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall, and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home or RV. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Website of the day

20 Useful Travel Photography Tips For Improving Your Photos

There are a few, simple things you can do to improve your photos, even if they’re taken on your phone! This list will get you started.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

“Souper” Potatoes Au Gratin

by Mikekey from Seattle, WA

If you want an extremely easy and delicious potato side dish, give these au gratin potatoes a try. The cheddar cheese soup mixture is cheesy, slightly tangy, and flavorful thanks to dried minced onions. Once baked, the sauce is creamy and coats every potato, and the cheddar cheese sprinkled on top is bubbly and enhances the cheesiness of these au gratin potatoes.

MMM… we are drooling! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting

Trivia

Have you ever wondered who started the fashion of wearing neckties? It was the orators of ancient Rome. They feared the loss of their voice and fancied they needed something to protect their throats. What they wore was called a “chin cloth.”

*How can bees tell that another bee was recently on a specific flower? They have an incredible way! Learn about it in yesterday’s trivia.

The neatest RV “safe” we’ve ever seen…

Fear losing your keys? There’s no perfect place to hide your keys in your campsite or RV that thieves can’t find. But HitchSafe may solve that problem. The HitchSafe slides into your hitch receiver and locks. When open it is large enough for not only keys, but also an emergency credit card, cash or driver’s license. Then hide it with an ordinary-looking dust cover. Read more about it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We rescued Abby four years ago when I needed a little help adjusting to retirement (she actually rescued me). She turned out to be a ‘dream dog’ for both my wife and me. Picture is of Abby in the Hill Country of Texas.” —Craig Maxson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

A friendly reminder for us all…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.