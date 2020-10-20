NHTSA consumer alert plea: Repair your safety recalls now

By James Raia

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced 966 safety recalls in 2019 affecting more than 53 million vehicles and motor vehicle equipment. Its public information media and consumer outreach defines communication efficiency.

Still, despite many notices and public warnings, some vehicle and vehicle equipment issues are never repaired.

It’s why the NHTSA has issued a plea for consumers, particularly in three well-documented areas:

* Tens of millions of Takata airbags, the largest recall in U.S. history;

* More than 1.7 million Harbor Freight jack stands, which could collapse and injure people around or underneath a vehicle;

* More than 2.1 million Denso fuel pumps, which could fail and result in a stall that causes a crash.

Safety recalls galore

The national government agency’s release noted:

“While not all recalls are high profile, all are important. Don’t risk your safety, that of your loved ones, or others on the road by failing to address any open vehicle or equipment recall. Protect yourself and your family.”

To check for concerns, visit: NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

The NHTSA also suggests:

* Use NHTSA’s Lookup Tool to check your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for any open recalls, including Takata recalls.

* Download the SaferCar app and let it check automatically for you.

* If your vehicle does have a recall, call your automaker’s local dealer to schedule the free repair.

* Sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by email if your vehicle is affected by a future recall.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety defect not part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

