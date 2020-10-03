RV and RV-related recalls for September 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for September 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Vengeance BVGF312A, BCKT24PACK14, BVGF312A, BVGF315A11, BVGF316A, BVGF316A11, BVGF320A, BWZVGF312A, BWZVGF316A and BWZVGF320A trailers. The Federal Placard may indicate an incorrect amount of water for trailers with the 100-gallon option, allowing the trailer to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheels and Rims-Other than Passenger Cars” and 567, “Certification.” An overloaded trailer has an increased risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new placard that reflects the 100-gallon tank, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 21, 2020. Owners may contact Forest customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17-1193.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Legacy and 2018-2021 Berkshire motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come in contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged. Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and DTNA will make repairs as necessary. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin October 28, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1228. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-861.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Coachmen Catalina CAT261BHS-8 and CAT263BHSCKLE recreational trailers. The exterior griddle was built with a six-foot hose, allowing the griddle to be stowed in the vehicle with an open flame. Storing the griddle while it has an open flame can increase the risk of a vehicle fire. None of the vehicles have been retailed yet. Forest River dealers will install a three-foot LPG hose instead of the six-foot one, free of charge. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-4995. Forest River’s number for this recall is 103-1227.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Berkshire BEA40C-380, BEA40E-380, BEA45A-450, and BEA45CA-450 motorhomes equipped with 3000W inverters. These inverters supply too much current to the 10-gauge Romex wire. Overloaded wires may increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 3000W inverter with a 2800W inverter, free of charge. The recall began September 24, 2020. Owners may contact Forest customer service at 1-754-533-5934. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-1225.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Solitude recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) supply line that runs through the exterior lower refrigerator compartment may contact the burner tube of the refrigerator, possibly damaging the line and causing an LP gas leak. An LP gas leak increases the risk of a fire. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP supply line for damage, replacing it as necessary. All lines in the vicinity of the burner tube will be wrapped in a thermal foil heat barrier material, then secured away from the burner tube of the refrigerator with additional P-clamps, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin September 30, 2020. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910021.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2020 Enlighten 25BH and 248BH travel trailers. The lower front trim strip may be missing from the refrigerator. The front trim strip is required to make the refrigerator cabinet seal complete, and provides complete isolation of the combustion system from the travel trailer interior. Without the front trim strip, carbon monoxide or flammable unburned Liquid Petroleum (LP) gases may migrate into the living quarters of the travel trailer, increasing the risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning causing occupant injury. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and verify that the seal at the bottom of the refrigerator cabinet is installed properly, free of charge. The recall began September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 08282020.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2021 Enlighten 25BH travel trailers. The lower front trim strip may be missing from the refrigerator. The front trim strip is required to make the refrigerator cabinet seal complete, and provides complete isolation of the combustion system from the travel trailer interior. Without the front trim strip, carbon monoxide or flammable unburned Liquid Petroleum (LP) gases may migrate into the living quarters of the travel trailer, increasing the risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning causing occupant injury. All of the trailers affected by this recall have been repaired and owner letters will not be sent. The recall began September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 08312020. (Note from editor: Similar to preceding paragraph, but different recall.)

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Cyclone and 2020-2021 Bighorn Traveler, and Elkridge recreational trailers. Due to insufficient bracing, the front landing legs may buckle and collapse while the trailer is parked. If the landing legs buckle, the trailer will drop unexpectedly, increasing the risk of property damage, personal injury or death. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will install a jack bracket to reinforce the landing legs, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a recall schedule. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Jayco Seneca, 2016-2019 Jayco Greyhawk, 2016 and 2018-2019 Jayco Redhawk, 2017 Jayco Envoy 200 Series and 2018-2019 Entegra Odyssey, Jayco Esteem, and Jayco Greyhawk Prestige motorhomes. The mounting brackets for the leveling system hydraulic pump and reservoir may fail allowing the components to contact the ground. Contact with the ground may cause the pump and reservoir to detach or leak hydraulic fluids, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners and dealers will install an additional support bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 30, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901519.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Entegra Reatta and Jayco Embark and 2020 Entegra ReattaXL motorhomes. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 17 volts, causing the components on the board to become damaged. A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional circuit module to the existing component board to provide over-current protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903518.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Dutchmen Yukon 399ML, 400RL and 410RD recreational trailers. The bedroom egress window has a black round knob installed rather than a narrow crank handle. Without the narrow crank handle, the emergency exit may be difficult to open, impeding the ability to open the window and resulting in an increased risk of injury in the event of an emergency. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will remove the existing black round knob and replace it with a narrow crank handle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-386.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Fuzion recreational trailers (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and 2021 Impact recreational trailers (models 343, 359, 367 and 415). The auxiliary fuel supply tank mounting straps may have been improperly secured with grade 2 bolts instead of grade 5 bolts. The grade 2 bolts may break under certain conditions, causing the auxiliary fuel supply tank to detach, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash and/or fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the tank strap mounting bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-385.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Essex and New Aire, 2019 Dutch Star, London Aire, Mountain Aire, and Ventana motorhomes. The instrument panel brightness cannot be adjusted, possibly causing glare when driving at night. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, “Control and Displays.” Glare can reduce the driver’s visibility of the road, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will update the software and processor, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 25, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Pleasure Way Industries Ltd. (Pleasure Way) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Tofino motorhomes. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 18 volts, causing damage to the circuit board. A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire. Pleasure Way has notified owners, and dealers will install an over-voltage protection device that cuts off voltage to the circuit board. The recall began September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Pleasure Way customer service at 1-800-364-0189.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Aria, Palazzo, Tuscany, and Venetian motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may contact the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged. Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will make the necessary repairs. The remedy is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 15, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-800-524-5210 extension 104 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000204. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-861.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2020 Bus and Phaeton motorhomes. The steering pinch bolts may not have been properly tightened. A loose steering pinch bolt can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the steering bolts to specification, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with adjustable pedals. In certain accelerator pedal positions, the floormats may prevent the pedal from returning to the normal resting (idle) position. A pedal that does not return as expected may affect the vehicle’s deceleration, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will modify the driver’s floormat to remove the potential for pedal interference, free of charge. The recall began September 10, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W63.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 cab chassis built with a Cummins 6.7L High Output engine. Inadequate warmup protection can cause a lack of oil film on the engine connecting rod bearings while the engine is reaching operating temperature. This can result in engine damage and connecting rod failure, which could potentially puncture the engine block. A damaged engine block may leak oil, which can contact hot engine or exhaust components, increasing the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will flash the engine calibration software to enhance the engine warm up protection, free of charge. The recall began September 10, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W57.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Edge, Transit Connect and Lincoln MKX and 2020 Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. Missing or loose bolts on the start/stop accumulator endcap could result in a transmission fluid leak and may progress to a loss of transmission function. A transmission fluid leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the start/stop accumulator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin September 21, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S49.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Expedition vehicles. The seat belt tension sensor may incorrectly classify a child occupant as an adult. In the event of a crash, the incorrect classification would enable the passenger air bag to deploy instead of disabling it, increasing the risk of injury to the seat occupant. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt buckle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 12, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S54.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The side air bag and/or seat back module attachments may not have been properly tightened in the front seat backs. If the side air bag or seat back fasteners were not properly tightened, the side air bag deployment could be affected, increasing the risk of injury during a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will remove front seat back panels from one or both front seats (VIN-specific) and verify that the fasteners have been properly tightened, free of charge. The recall began September 10, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S48.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Explorer vehicles. The affected vehicles are equipped with second row center seat belt buckles that may not be properly secured to the seat. Vehicles with seat belt buckles that are not properly secured may fail to restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the second row center seat assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S50.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Encore GX and 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer vehicles. The rear attachment bolts of one or both front seats may not have been installed. If an occupied front seat is missing the rear attachment bolts, it may move during a crash, increasing risk of injury to the occupant. GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect seat attachments for both front seats and install attachment bolts as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438 or Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300. GM’s number for this recall is A202304380.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. Brake fluid may leak inside the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) module, possibly resulting in an electrical short. If the ABS module short circuits, there is an increased risk of an engine compartment fire. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the ABS module and replace it if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 23, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 194.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-lock Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) could corrode internally and cause an electrical short, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire. An engine compartment fire can increase the risk of injury or crash. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the HECU, if necessary, free of charge. Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures as a precaution until the recall repair is complete. The recall is expected to begin October 30, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 195.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020 Range Rover Evoque non-PHEV vehicles equipped with 18-inch wheels. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) recommended pressure has been set incorrectly in the instrument cluster. As a result, the TPMS warning light will not illuminate when tire pressure reaches 25% below the cold inflation pressure stated on the tire placard. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” Drivers may unknowingly operate the vehicle with low tire pressure, negatively impacting vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the instrument cluster software, free of charge. The recall began September 24, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-369-1000. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N486.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Optima and 2014-2015 Sorento vehicles. Brake fluid may leak inside the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU), possibly resulting in an electrical short. If the HECU short circuits, there is an increased risk of an engine compartment fire. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the HECU for leaking brake fluid and replace the HECU, if necessary, free of charge. Owners are advised to park outside and away from other vehicles and structures until the recall repair is completed. The recall is expected to begin October 15, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC197.

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLB250 vehicles. The second row seat may not be correctly aligned within the seat track on one side, possibly causing the seat to not lock properly into place. If the second row seat is not locked into place, there could be an increased risk of injury to the seat occupants in a crash. MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the installation of the second row seat and correct it, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2019 Titan vehicles equipped with LED headlights. The headlights may have incorrect aiming marks. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” The incorrect marks may cause the headlights to be aimed incorrectly during servicing, resulting in insufficient illumination of the road while driving at night, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the headlight assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on October 20, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan’s number for this recall is PC751.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, Jetta, Jetta GLI and Tiguan and Audi Q5 and SQ5 and 2021 Volkswagen Atlas vehicles. Parts of the front seat frame and backrest adjuster may not have been welded properly. In the event of a rear-end crash, the backrest adjustment could break, possibly reducing the amount of occupant restraint, thus increasing risk of injury. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front seats, and, as necessary, replace the seatback frames, free of charge. The recall began September 11, 2020. Volkswagen owners may contact their customer service at 1-888-241-2289. Audi owners may contact their customer service at 1-800-822-2834. Volkswagen’s numbers for this recall are 72L1, 72K8, and 72K9.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2020 Atlas Cross Sports and 2021 Atlas vehicles. The driver’s side headlight may have been aimed too low during production. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” A headlight aimed incorrectly reduces the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will adjust the driver’s side headlight, free of charge. The recall began September 9, 2020. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-888-241-2289. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 94N7.

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Cooper Tire) is recalling certain CS5 Grand Touring 225/55R17 and Mastercraft LSR Grand Touring 225/55R17 tires with DOT codes 2920 through 3220. The tires may have low tread gauge in the shoulder slot area which could cause tread separation and tire failure. A sidewall failure may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash. Cooper Tire will notify registered owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the tires, free of charge. Cooper Tire has not yet provide a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 177.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

