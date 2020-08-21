More than 58,000 Ram trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled

FCA US will notify owners, and dealers will update the powertrain control module software to maintain vehicle propulsion by reading the camshaft position signal in the event that the crankshaft position signal is lost, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 2, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-2002. FCA US’s number for this recall is W58.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.