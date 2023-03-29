RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Issue 2088

Today’s thought

“I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all.” ―Laura Ingalls Wilder

National Day: Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which honors the men and women who served in the Vietnam War. (Today is the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam.) We thank you for your service!

On this day in history: 1886 – John Pemberton brews the first batch of Coca-Cola in a backyard in Atlanta.

Tip of the Day

How to stock a small RV pantry for long-term travel

By Cheri Sicard

Food and travel! Two of life’s greatest pleasures combined. In order to take full advantage of this magical pairing, I’ve compiled some tips for how to stock a small RV pantry for long-term travel or boondocking.

All it takes is a little planning and you will always have delicious meals at the ready, no matter where you travel and no matter how far from a grocery store you may roam.

Stocking up on food in an RV pantry is a bit different than stocking your bricks-and-sticks pantry. There’s less room overall, and even less space than usual in the fridge and freezer. Likewise, the RV pantry needs to take on some of the duties you would otherwise delegate to the refrigerator and freezer.

Nonetheless, with some thought and planning, you can have everything you need for extended periods boondocking or on the road. Consider these points…

Click here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I keep my RV’s on-demand water heater from freezing?

Dear Dave,

Grand Design installed a Furrion 2.4 gpm tankless water heater in the Reflection. I did some research on this heater, and the heater manual recommends not using it below 39 degrees F. Well, that is almost impossible in Oregon. My dealer was not aware of this. Bottomline is the heater froze and looks like it’s toast, per mobile repair tech. Question is, do you know if Furrion has done anything to address this issue? I’m probably due a new heater, and dealer has recommended apples to apples for replacement. Thanks. —Steve L., 2021 Reflection 303RLS

Read Dave’s answer

Talkin’ RV Tech Webcast: Dave is traveling, so there will be no show today.

Video of the day

DIY rod and reel storage tube for trucks

By Cheri Sicard

Angling RVers take note! The video below from Prestige Worldwide Fishing features an ingenious and inexpensive DIY rod and reel storage solution you can make for your truck. Highly functional, it holds up to seven different combos!

Click here to watch

A portable stovetop oven that actually works

By Tony Barthel

[A]s someone who thinks about baking in an RV more than any sane person should, I came across a video by Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living talking about a stovetop oven called the Omnia Stovetop Oven. As I mentioned, I think about this far too much so I started looking around. There are several Facebook Groups for this device and plenty of YouTube videos, including from a number of van lifers who prepared things in it that really surprised me. Learn more.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Check roof vents in case of stinky holding tanks

Stinky holding tanks driving you bats? It’s smart to occasionally check your roof vents to make sure they aren’t blocked with debris, bird nests, etc. Many RVers find vent caps such as the 360 Siphon roof vent to help “raise the stink” out of the tanks are really helpful.

Website of the day

Stockton Taco Trail

If you’re in or near Stockton, California, you’re going to want to check this out. It’s going to make you hungry!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Don’t show this one to the kids… or maybe do. You’ll both laugh, that’s for sure!

Recipe of the Day

Texas Potatoes

by Susan Whitley from Miami, FL

Wow, these Texas potatoes are creamy and full of flavor. We love how the fresh onions blend with the creamy soup and sour cream to create a yummy sauce. On top is a buttery cracker mixture that gets crunchy and golden brown. These are good enough to serve for a holiday or special occasion, but easy enough to make any time you feel like a potato side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 1886, John Stith Pemberton invented Coke and marketed it as a “temperance” beverage, providing an alternative to alcoholic drinks. At the time, alcohol was heavily taxed, and Coca-Cola wanted to ensure that its non-alcoholic beverage did not incur these taxes. To prevent confusion during transportation, the company started painting their barrels red, which also became a distinctive feature for Coke cans and bottles that is still recognizable today.

*What was the very first aerosol can invented for? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We lost both our rescue goldens four years ago. I have been missing the companionship of a dog. So my wife found 2-month-old Charlie when we were driving back from California. He has occupied our days, and we enjoy him as his personality develops. He will start RVing in October.” —Mike Rodgers

Leave here with a laugh

In the news: Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise (a critically endangered species) native to Madagascar, became a first-time father recently, according to the Houston Zoo. He and his partner, 53-year-old Mrs. Pickles, recently welcomed three hatchlings: Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño. (This is true.)

