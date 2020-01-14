Is novice RV buyer being “taken” by dealer? Your input requested

A reader named Esther Jenkins posted this on our RV Buying Advice Facebook group. We believe she (and other RVers) would appreciate your comments. We suspect what she is expressing here is a concern shared by others when buying an RV from a dealership.
She wrote:
“I’m looking to buy my first RV. The dealer is asking for a $500 non-refundable deposit (called it a deposit, not a down payment), despite my not financing. They are telling me they do three days of pre-sale testing to check for leaks and to make sure all the systems work, etc., but won’t start without the deposit. Is that normal when buying from a dealer?
“I thought I’d read posts in the past about people going to a dealer and taking a unit home that day. Also, I was previously given advice that I shouldn’t pay any money until after they fix anything that was discovered during the PDI. I think I’ve been reading too many horror stories on the internet, because now I’m worried they are trying to take advantage of my naïveté in this situation despite getting a good review about them from one of you. I also expect them to try to sell me stuff I don’t need or charge me too much for things I do, so am taking an experienced RV owner with me. I think I’m just being paranoid because of spending so much.”
What do you think? Please leave a comment.
There’s a good (non-legalize) summary of this situation here –
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/news/2014/04/be-careful-with-that-car-deposit/index.htm
I negotiated with my dealer (Desert Auto, Mesa, AZ) to make my deposit non-refundable ONLY after a specific date that would allow me to have an independent inspection of the unit performed at my sole expense. I used the inspection report (best $600 I’ve spent) to negotiate remedies to defects found by the inspector. You may find that the cost of a professional inspection is greater than the deposit money at risk, however it may save you a great deal of time and money if the dealer doesn’t agree to cure defects. I’ve heard anecdotes of dealers pressuring people into taking delivery of a unit they didn’t want by having the “deposit” recorded as “down-payment” and threatening buyers with litigation if they don’t perform on the contract. By having the purchase contingent upon the inspection and requested remedies (if any) provides clear understanding for all parties. If the dealer balks it’s easy enough to find another with integrity. I walked away from 4 dealers close to my home who had “just what I wanted” in favor of a faraway dealer who treated me fairly and acted with honor. Wear a helmet, buying an RV is a full-contact sport!