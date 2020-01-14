Does raising a trailer’s height void its insurance coverage?

Does raising the height of a travel trailer affect its insurance policy? That’s the question a reader named Irv posted as a comment last summer. It’s taken us this long (sorry) to ask RV travel.com readers if any of them have come across this situation.

Here’s Irv’s question:

When I applied for insurance on my trailer I was asked if the height had been increased by raising it higher above the axles to provide more ground clearance (I assume because that would make the trailer somewhat more prone to tipping over with the higher center of gravity).

I see discussions on forums talking about easy it is to raise a trailer, but never cautions about checking your insurance coverage first.

If you are familiar with this situation, would please leave a comment? You may help save another RVer from financial disaster if he or she is in an serious accident.