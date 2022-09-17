Don’t miss these four festive Oktoberfest celebrations across the U.S.

Good news! The world’s largest Oktoberfest, held annually in Munich, Germany, is on! This year’s festivities will run from September 17 through October 10. If you can’t make Munich’s Oktoberfest, you can still enjoy this annual fall favorite in many places throughout the USA. Here are just a few:

Oktoberfest. New Ulm, MN

Modeled after the Munich Oktoberfest, this year’s event will be held on two weekends in October (Oct. 7-8, 14-15). This event has been ranked among the Best Oktoberfest Celebrations in the nation. Of course, it offers all the best in German music, food, and beverage. If beer isn’t your favorite, watch the Annual Grape Stomp and sample some of the region’s best wines. More info here.

Alpine Helen’s Oktoberfest. Helen, GA

Alpine Helen’s Oktoberfest has entertained festival-goers for more than 50 years. Although the area was hit with flash flooding from Hurricane Ida, downtown Helen was not negatively affected. Businesses are open and will welcome guests every Thursday through Sunday in September, and every day beginning September 29 through October 30, 2022. Located less than 100 miles northeast of Atlanta, this is a festival you do not want to miss! Learn more here and see photos of the fun!

Oktoberfest. Fredericksburg, TX

Billed as a “true celebration of German heritage,” this festival will be held from September 30 through October 2, this year in Fredericksburg, the “Polka Capital of Texas.” Plan to enter the waltz or yodeling contests, or just have fun watching as you enjoy authentic German food and beverage. Here’s their official website for more information.

‘Das Beste’ Oktoberfest. La Crosse, Wisconsin

Known as the “Das Beste” Oktoberfest in the U.S.A., La Crosse will welcome visitors from September 29 through October 1, 2022, to the longest-running Oktoberfest in the Midwest. Wiener dog races, parades, and polka bands will pair with fantastic food and beers to make this celebration one that truly lives up to its name! So, pull on those lederhosen and plan to attend!

There are many, many Oktoberfests throughout our great country. We hope you will check them out and tell us about your experience!

