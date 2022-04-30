Readers share their travel plans, April 30, 2022

“On the Road Again”! It is one of my most favorite songs! Every spring as we finally pack everything up and start heading north again (or south, or west or east), I blast “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson through the speakers in the motorhome. I seldom tire of it, even after looping it five or ten times! My husband does, though. I think it is because he has no control over the stereo system while he is driving…

Ice Cave and Bandera Volcano

We are “on the road again” and I am filled again with excitement and anticipation. This week’s highlight was Ice Cave and Bandera Volcano near El Malpais National Monument in Grants, New Mexico. It was our first time staying at a Harvest Host’s location and it was amazing! The Bandera Volcano cinder cone is one of the best examples in the country.

Pueblo Natives (Puebloans) lived here in 1150 CE and made shelters from the lava rocks and farmed on the mesas.

The ice cave’s ice is more than 20 feet deep, never melts, and glistens with arctic algae. The native peoples, Spanish conquistadors, and settlers stopped there to utilize the ice.

The business has been handed down three generations and has a very nominal fee of $12 for hiking, which is more than fair for the “free” campsite!

This is what our readers are doing:

More travel songs!

Steve H. isn’t fond of Willie but listens to some other great tunes. “Not a fan of Willy Nelson, so my travel tunes are ‘Two-lane Highway‘ by Pure Prairie League, ‘Route 66‘ by Nat King Cole, and ‘City of of New Orleans‘ by Arlo Guthrie.

“The last one is in memory of all the 20-hour train trips I took in college before railroad-owned passenger trains disappeared. Next week we are heading for Las Vegas for a family visit, then to Grand Canyon and Monument Valley. And we have just booked reservations for a month-long June trip to nine states, with all but one stay in Corps of Engineers campgrounds (our favorite Federal campgrounds) for an average of $15/night. Gotta love that Lifetime Interagency ‘Pass’!”

Never travel the northern states in April!

Pris M. isn’t letting the high gas prices stop them but she has learned a few things, especially about weather! “We haven’t been off the road for two years and high gas prices won’t keep us from our dream of seeing this beautiful country. We’ve been across the country, checking out places we’ve always wanted to see, and are heading back to Washington for the summer now. Crossing the northern plains and having hit 7°, wind gusts to 60 mph, and now a blizzard, we’ve learned one should never travel the northern states in April!”

May your summer be filled with excitement and fun!

Kevin C’s extensive plans include epic trout fishing in the Sierra Mountains. Sounds lovely! Kevin says, “Our plans will start in July. Off to the Owens River in the Eastern Sierra mountains for what we hope to be some epic trout fishing for four days. Then off to June Lake for a 4-day stint. Continue north to Carson City for three days, hoping to catch the train to Virginia City; however, they only run on the weekends and unfortunately that won’t line up with our calendar.

“Then it’s off to Nampa, Idaho, for 10 days to visit our grand kiddos and daughter and son-in-law. Grabbing two of the four grandkids and heading back to San Diego via Winnemucca for a night, and a night in Mill Pond in Bishop.

“We will then have a week at home with the kiddos before jumping on a plane and getting them back to Idaho. It’s going to be a whirlwind, but we are so excited to get going. Our motorhome and Jeep were just serviced and ready to go!!!! Safe travels everyone. May your summer be filled with excitement and fun.”

Camp, camp, camp!

Ray and Joy D. have a 12-day trip planned along with some weekend camping. “Camp camp and camp. We have a 12-day trip to the Apostle Islands in northern Wisconsin, then we’re off to Duluth, MN, to see the Great Lakes ore ships arrive at and depart from the Duluth Harbor. Then the arrowhead of Minnesota, maybe a quick jaunt into Canada, then to our favorite campground in Boulder Junction, WI. Then home. Weekend camping as needed.”

Fantasy and Newmar caravans

Leslie B. is starting their 6-month trip with two major caravan trips. “We’re starting a 16,000-mile 6-month trip in April. After two weeks in the Florida Keys, we travel north to Newfoundland to take a caravan trip with Newmar. Then across the country for the Newmar international rally followed by a month free to explore Salt Lake and Glacier National Park. Then, a Fantasy caravan around the Rockies and another down the Mississippi.”

Share your travels, too!

I want to share the best of our travels here and I am hoping you will share the highlights of yours, too.

Some questions for you:

Please tell us your trip highlights and send photos too!

What are your summer plans?

Are you “on the road again”? How is it going?

What are some of your favorite places?

Do you have a favorite camping memory?

Share your travels.

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’re experiencing in general. Also, please include a photo. I’d love to see!

