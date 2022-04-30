Carry business cards with you while RVing, even if you’re retired

Once in a while, a tip comes along that causes me to do a quick head slap and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” While reading a popular RV site, I saw an idea from Brenda M. She wrote, “Retirement is the best ‘job’ we’ve ever had. We promote ourselves with business cards.” Brenda went on to explain that she and her husband routinely distribute their business (retirement) cards to folks they meet when camping.

Business cards for retirement

Throughout our careers, both my husband and I carried business cards. We’d hand them out at large conferences as a way to help others remember us. I loved receiving them, as well. With just a brief glance, I could be reminded of a person’s name, company, and contact information. I just never thought about carrying a business card while RVing.

Why use them when RVing?

Easy. The small size of a business card makes it easy to carry, distribute, and store. It takes much less time to hand out a card than enter contact information into your cell phone. Since I’m retired, I think I’d probably only use the card information while camping. I wouldn’t need to permanently keep this information on my phone. The card would suffice.

Instant overview. The cards could help me connect names with faces in the campground. That is, if the person's picture was featured on the card. I think I'd jot the person's campsite number on the card, too. It could be a big help in locating folks, especially when staying in larger parks.

Friendly gesture. A personal card has the potential to give the recipient some insight into your personality, special hobbies, or personal interests, too. I've seen cards that prominently feature a special hobby, pet, or other memorable things about a person.

Networking. For folks who are working remotely, a business card while RVing makes sense. What better way to network when on the road? Other remote workers may alert you to openings at their places of employment. Retired workers may have suggestions or potential employment referrals for you, as well.

Where to get great business cards

Vistaprint offers customizable cards at reasonable rates. Check them out.

Also check local business supply stores or Amazon (you can customize cards on Amazon) to compare prices, customization capabilities, styles, and more.

Do you use business cards while RVing? Tell us in the comments below.

