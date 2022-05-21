Many more adventures are covered in this week’s “On the road again” 

On the road again! Readers share their travel stories. Join us for some armchair travels and share yours too!

On the road

At the time of writing this, my husband and I are not on the road yet. We’re still having the motorhome worked on in Red Bay, AL.

Last week, we took a day road trip to Shiloh National Military Park. The enormity of the battlefield once again awed and saddened me. The loss of more than 23,000 lives was tragic. The award-winning film in the visitors center was the best I have seen showing the movement of the troops on both sides and for putting faces and voices to the soldiers that were there.

Where are our readers “On the Road”?

Staying close to home

Caren K. is staying in Canada this summer but added another travel song to our growing playlist. She writes, “‘Life is a Highway’ by Tom Cochrane goes through my head as we get ready to hit the road. Unfortunately, with the cost of fuel in Canada, we will stay close to home this summer, then head south of the border in October for the winter. Safe travels, and see you on the road!”

Traveling with friends

Teri F. is so excited! “We are planning a few short trips (week or less) from May – July. Then in August, we are heading west from NC to MT, with plenty of stops there and back. We will be gone for almost two months—can’t wait! We are traveling with friends who also RV. The four of us try to do at least one long trip each year.”

50,000 miles and going strong

Jimmie C. is only missing Hawaii and North Dakota from his journeys. “I’m always on the road! As a full-timer for over six years now, I’m always planning a new adventure. I’m venturing out of the RV for a trip to France in June, if war and disease don’t derail plans. I have some of my travels documented on my website and YouTube channel.

“On my website I have maps of my travels under ‘Where’s Jimmie.’ Scroll to the bottom of that page for a combined look at all the places I’ve been since I retired, You can’t see the map for the pins! Over 50,000+ miles in the RV and another 50,000+ in the Jeep exploring every location where I camped. Only North Dakota and Hawaii remain and a couple of provinces in Canada. Enjoy! PS – I hear Johnny Cash singing ‘I’ve been everywhere man, I’ve been everywhere’ and Bob Seger singing ‘Roll Me Away,’ which is the inspiration for my channel and website.”

Travel songs!

Have a favorite travel song? Let’s share it!

As mentioned in previous installments of this column, my absolute favorite songs when starting to travel are “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma.”

Katie D. mentioned Johnny Cash’s “Going to Jackson.”

Eric R. likes “I’ve been everywhere” by Johnny Cash.

Hubert R.’s favorite is “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

Steve added “Route 66” by Nat King Cole.

Caren K. added “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane.

Jimmie C. added “Roll Me Away” by Bob Seger.

