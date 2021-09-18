Operating an RV park: We were down and out, but we’re back better than ever!

By Machelle James

As I sit here, reflecting upon the last several weeks, my mind is pulled into a million different directions. I can start with saying that our whole family was really sick for almost a month! We all took turns at different times and we had a hard time recovering. The only good news to share about that experience was that since we were sick on different weeks, we could still stay open and continue to operate the RV campground as normal as possible.

I was out sick first, and AJ did his best trying to make reservations. It was a learning curve for him and I was writing out what to do as he was talking to guests because I had no voice. He had to tell our guests he was new at making reservations, and they all were incredibly patient with him. AJ did a great job as we still had reservations coming in while I was down for 10 days. He also had to fill out RV Storage contracts and clean each site by himself. There weren’t any social media posts during this time and that’s OK. I am so thankful AJ held the RV park together while he worked alone.

Fast forward 10 days and AJ caught my bug. He tried to tough it out at the beginning, but it was just too much. He was down and out like I was. Thankfully, I was recovered enough to take over the jobs at the campground that he normally did. Not only did I learn how to use a brush mower and change out the strings on my own, I also went to gas station, filled up a 5-gallon jug of gas, bought oil for it AND filled the machine myself. I also had to weed whack.

I’ll just say that whoever invented the stringing for that needs a new system. It was awful trying to pop the head off and insert new string while the string falls to the ground. But I found a system that worked for me and now I am a pro at it. But I fought it like heck, and that didn’t do me any favors. I HAD to figure it out. YouTube was helpful in showing me step-by-step how to string our weed whacker.

Remember all that rain we had in August? It ended up being more than 11 inches and HOLY MOLEY did that rain affect us! First off, our heavier RVs were sinking into the ground! Even though we compacted the ground as much as we could, we could not have prepared for that amount of rain, that fast!

We had to place boards under our guests’ tires so they could get unstuck. They stayed that way until the roads could dry out a bit. The roads in general had HUGE tire marks in them from the weight of the RVs and we had to try and fix this ASAP! We ordered more gravel from our gravel pit to help fill in the tracks and divots. Well, they were THREE WEEKS OUT for delivery. Oh, boy. That was not good news.

We did our best to fill in the sunken spaces with dirt, rocks and any spare gravel we could get our hands on. We learned to have a space for just gravel to manually shovel into low spots and to have a good supply of wood pieces to help level out RVs.

Before Labor Day weekend, I sent out an email to inform our campers to make sure they brought wood, or anything they could to make sure their jacks had something to sit on besides the soft gravel ground. It worked well and most campers understood. But, of course, there were a few who just weren’t reasonable and we couldn’t make them happy no matter what we did. We did end up supplying wood to those that needed it so they wouldn’t sink.

What else happens when it rains that much? Weeds and grass! Good heavens! We didn’t even know we had grass up here! The weeds were out of control as some of them grew a foot overnight. They were up to our waist and, oh, were they hard to get rid of.

This happened while AJ was still sick and I was having a panic attack of HOW was I, alone, going to weed whack the sites and the common areas. First off, I recruited friends to come up here from the valley and paid them in food! Not only did they help weed whack, they helped dig the last of the fire rings on campsites that didn’t have them yet. Then they helped build them up with rocks, so that chore was checked off the list. As they left, I cried, hugged and thanked them with every ounce of my soul. I could NOT have done it without their help.

When they left, I was weed whacking and mowing by myself when a frequent camper asked if he could help me weed whack the sites. I didn’t know what to say as I was thinking, “YES PLEASE!” Then my thoughts changed to, “Will he sue me if anything happens?” It was almost a fear of accepting help as I hear horror stories of campground owners getting sued.

I was honest and told him I wasn’t sure if I could accept his help. He insisted that he knows how to use a weed eater and had nothing but time, so I printed out a Volunteer Waiver and had him sign it. I asked about not getting too close to other RV’s in case rocks flew up. I will say he cleared out about 7-8 sites in the RV park, and I am not ashamed to say he did a WAY better job that I normally do! He was humble and just truly wanted to help us out right before the big weekend. I will add he got a nice AJ’s T-shirt for his help, since he refused me trying to buy him a meal as a Thank You.

My girlfriend and her husband came over unexpectedly and dropped off dinner because she knew we were all sick lately. She asked if we needed anything and, of course, you know what I needed by now. Her husband came over the next day and weeded for a few hours. Our entrance and backyard area looked so clean and welcoming.

During this time, the key broke off in our Golf Cart and I needed a new alternator ASAP. Can I say how lucky we are that in our tiny town, NAPA had ONE left. I ran up to NAPA and our friend had it installed in no time. If you normally are a do-it-yourself type of person like AJ and I are, it is REALLY hard to ask for help. I am so thankful for friends during this time to help us succeed, as it was crunch time. That was a HUGE weekend event at our RV park and we needed this place to be in tiptop shape.

The weeds were popping daily and we ended up hiring a weed control company. There was no way we could get them out of the road and RV pad areas. We still have them and we work very carefully to pull them out of the ground as to try and not disturb the seeds so they don’t multiply by the millions. It is a never-ending chore that we just need to accept. I have to admit that I bought the wrong weed spray for touch-up areas. I bought ground kill spray and, oh, was that a big mistake. One site has completely dead shrubs and the edges are straight-up brown. It’s my fault and I’m owning up to it!

I am happy to report that we had a super successful Labor Day weekend. It was our first SOLD OUT weekend! We were so excited to see the RV park full of happy campers. We even turned the long weekend into a Vendor Event and had several off-road companies come out and sell their wares to our campers. The campers and vendors, too, were wildly happy. We may do this every year at this time as it was SO popular!

We were fortunate enough to have a drone company up here and they filmed a short commercial of our RV park for us! It is posted on our Facebook page if you’d like to see it and share it. It came out beautifully and now everyone can see how our Campground turned out. We love it as it captures those happy faces we always talked about. Seeing our dreams come to life after all the roadblocks building we had building our RV park brings tears to my eyes. This was not an easy road and even though we get to see the smiles all day, it is different seeing it all in a video. This is us, our campground, our happy campers – and it still amazes me that we did it!

Thank you all for continuing to follow our campground journey. Stay tuned as more exciting news is coming next time.

See You in the Trees, and please leave a comment!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Read previous articles here.

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

##RVT1018