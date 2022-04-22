Operating an RV park: Let the camping season begin!

By Machelle James

AJ’s Getaway RV Park is officially open for the season!

OK, so sometimes one does get ahead of oneself. While AJ and I thought we would have the ceiling of the store completed, we do not. We have a partial ceiling on as of Friday.

AJ finished the drywall installation by himself and that took longer than expected. We still need the drywall texture finishers to come out, but we are not ready for them yet. We need to apply a light stain to the tongue and groove ceiling first, and then have the drywall finishers out. You should know AJ by now. He can do most anything. He wants to do the drywall himself, but I said, “I would prefer you let the professionals handle it and you can do something else. Anything else.”

What took so long was the outside digging for the electrical lines. We had to wait for our tractor guy to be in town, so that took a week away from us. In the meantime, AJ and I set the electrical panel on the side of the store and called for inspection. We did not pass. Apparently, the panel has to be attached to rigid pipe, not uni-strut that we had the panel attached to. That was a no-go. So, off to Lowe’s and various electrical stores in Show Low to get the right parts. He will be working on the panel this weekend and call again for inspection next week.

Broken water main

To top it off, our tractor guy accidently hit a water main pipe to our house. Thank goodness the water was shut off, just in case it happened—and it did happen. None of us knew where the water lines are on this property from our house to the main line. Well, we found out soon enough. I will say, not having water for two days is TOUGH. From dishes to cooking to cleaning. Even going to the bathroom without water was new for us.

We had two 5-gallon buckets of water in the shower, just to put in the back of the toilet tank. Poor Jenna was NOT happy with no water. She had to use wipes for her hands and face and huffed and puffed the whole time.

This happened the day before Easter. So, let’s just say we didn’t bake at all for Easter, as we had planned, as the dishes were piling up and into overflow. I was not a happy camper. We put all the meats on the smoker and didn’t dare use the water when the pipes were fixed at about 5:00 p.m. It was like dirt water for 2 days. The ice machine is still turning out brown ice. It is getting better as now it is spotted dirt ice cubes instead of solid dirt cubes.

AJ’s shed is temporarily Machelle’s office

With all the interruptions we’ve had, that leaves me with working from AJ’s new shed. Thank goodness it is still empty, as I am using it as a makeshift office! It’s kind of funny working from the top of his new toolbox. Hey, do what you need to do to make it happen. I’ll have an office soon enough!

We have our new T-shirts for sale and our Campers are loving them! I already need to order more jackets and hoodies! I am pleasantly surprised and hopeful I made good marketing choices for our Campers.

As we welcome in the steady flow of Campers to our park, we both just smile and thank them for choosing our park for their vacation destination. I tell you, families on vacation are the happiest folks you’ve ever met. Everyone is laughing, playing and just relaxing.

We drive by in the golf carts and wave, chit chat and relish the moment. This is happening. Our dream is really happening and we get to share it with YOU—the best RVers out there!

Thank You for following our Campground Journey, and See You in the Trees!

And please leave a comment.

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Read previous articles here.

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them at their website, or on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park, or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

##RVT1049