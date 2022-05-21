Operating an RV park: Store updates and a noise ordinance!

By Machelle James

Here we are, one week from Memorial Day weekend, and our store is finally coming together. We just passed drywall inspection and that means AJ can install the metal roofing that we are using as siding. We are using the roofing material on the lower half of the walls and thin rough-cut wood panels for the upper.

The handrails are being made right now and they should be ready for installation in a couple of days.

Over the last few days we have been running fiber optic through the conduit lines to help improve our Wi-Fi signals in the park. So far, so good, as they are working fast and even better than before. The real test will be when we are sold out to see how much the speed bogs down.

Machelle vs. jake brakes—Machelle wins!

I have to report a bit of good news about our highway noise. I sent out an email to our County Supervisors, our Sheriff’s Department, and ADOT about the big rigs using their engine brakes at all hours of the day and night. It was truly affecting my sleep as well our guests’ sleep and their peaceful camping experience.

What happened next was surreal! Within 48 hours I had received numerous emails from several county departments about the rules regarding engine braking in our town.

It seems that a “No Engine Braking Ordinance” was passed in 2010 for our area. Unfortunately, the ball was dropped somewhere and the signs were never ordered. Therefore, the law was unenforceable and not even our own Sheriff’s Department knew about the ordinance.

I have to say that I am so pleased that someone took my concerns seriously and followed through! I found out that, in fact, we do have an ordinance to prevent the big rigs using their “jake brakes” to slow themselves down. The other part of this good news is that it will be going into effect before Memorial Day weekend! I am very thankful and delighted that we won’t have to hear that for much longer.

Store is getting loaded with inventory, including ice!

While I sit here and enter inventory and SKU’s for the store, I couldn’t be more pleased. The Pepsi refrigerator will be here on Tuesday and the inventory will be here on Friday morning. Our ice freezer and ice bags will be here any day. We patiently wait, as we know our campers are anxiously awaiting this perk. They all want ice for their ice chests!

What a crazy day Friday will be. We have 25 arrivals at the park that day alone, and then filling up the refrigerator with beverages! I hope we can get it all done in time for Memorial Day weekend—we are so close!

As I finish up this week’s article, we wish you a blessed Memorial Day, in honoring those who have passed before us. We give our Thanks to them and their families.

Thank You for following our Campground Journey and See You in the Trees! And please leave a message!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix.

