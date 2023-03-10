Optimize space in your RV shower to make it feel bigger than it is

I can sing in our RV’s shower, but there’s no room to dance! Trust me. Even though we have a “walk-in” shower with triple-panel glass doors, it’s still small. Our RV shower feels especially cramped when grandkids add their shampoos, washcloths, and body wash bottles to our own collection of loofahs and products. To solve this issue, I’ve researched several ways to make the most of that small space. Here are some ideas I’ve found.

RV shower storage options

Tension rod. Installing a shower tension rod is one of the best hacks we’ve done to maximize our RV’s shower. We chose to place our tension rod at one end of the shower. We use the rod to dry towels, swimsuits, and more when the grandchildren aren’t along. When they camp with us, we use this hanging mesh organizer to hold their shampoos and more.

RV shower water considerations

Replace the showerhead. The water coming from our shower head was abysmal, at best. We replaced it with a low-flow, high-efficiency showerhead and we’re so much happier. We use less water. The new head has several different settings. And I love the hand-held feature.

Other tips

Curved curtain rod. You may have one of these for your stix-n-brix home. If so, you already know that with this shower curtain you gain eight inches of elbow room inside your shower. That’s a 30 percent increase in shower area—a game changer! We used a curved shower curtain rod in a previous RV and loved it!

Newer RV showers are going bigger with hinged teak seats and other fancy shower upgrades. Some shower enclosures I saw at a recent RV show seemed bigger than the shower we have in our stix-n-brix home. But there’s no need to have “shower envy.” All you have to do is try a few tips and hacks and you’ll be happily singing in your RV shower soon!

