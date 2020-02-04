How to add an instant bathtub to your shower

Some people are just plain creative. They see opportunities where others see obstacles (or more likely don’t see anything special at all).

If you have a shower in your RV that doesn’t double as a bathtub and you crave a bath, then here’s a quick, simple way to allow your shower to do double-duty. Simply head out to your nearest big box store and buy a cheap, children’s inflatable swimming pool! This photo is not very good quality (we’re not even sure where we found it), but you get the idea.

Okay, it may not be the biggest bathtub, but in more spacious showers it might be fairly close to the real deal.

This would be really useful for bathing a child. Or heck, you could even keep some live bait in it, too.

Please send your “creative ideas” to Emily at Emily@rvtravel.com