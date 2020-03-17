Oregon RV makers close factories

La Grande, Ore.–based RV manufacturers Northwood Manufacturing Inc. (NW) and Outdoors RV (ORV), announced in a press release that they are temporarily closing down their manufacturing facilities. The shutdowns, the companies explained, are a proactive measure to protect workers and the community as a whole as the coronavirus crisis spreads across the country.

“The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us. The well-being of our employees, their families and our community is our top priority, so we have decided our best course of action at this time is a temporary shutdown,” stated Northwood Investments CEO Craig Orton.

Northwood Investments CFO Cerise Smallwood added, “This is a challenging moment for everyone. Our community has always risen to meet the challenges of the past and we’ll rise to meet this one, too. We will do that with thoughtful decision making that will best protect everyone in our valley with an emphasis on transparency and communication.”

Orton was also quick to point out that key office and management personnel will be available to handle sales, warranty and service matters. “We are committed to continue serving our dealers and customers to the best of our ability during this trying time,” stated Smallwood.