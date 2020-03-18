Readers tell us: Have you ever stayed overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot?

By Emily Woodbury

When I wrote out the title up above, I originally typed, “Have you ever stayed overnight in a Cabela’s?” Ha. “Why, yes, actually, I slept between the stuffed mountain lion and the ammunition aisle.” Ha Ha Ha…

Now, Cabela’s is an outdoor enthusiast’s wonderland. Inside their 80+ locations, you’ll find things like fishing and hunting equipment, clothing, camping gear, boating…things (what do you call boating things?), etc. Each store has a different policy about staying overnight in your RV, but most stores are overnight-parking friendly and even offer separate, quiet lots. Some also have dump stations. (I know AllStays lists most of the Cabela’s that offer free overnight parking.)

According to our poll from a couple of Sunday’s ago, most of you, 77 percent, have never stayed overnight in your RV in a Cabela’s lot. Why not?! Only 4 percent of you have utilized this taxidermy-filled store many times for their free parking, and 19 percent of you have, but only a few times.

If you’d like to stay at a Cabela’s, this poll got 89 comments, most of which are positive reviews of Cabela’s our readers have stayed at. It’s a useful resource. Keep it handy if you need a free place to stay.