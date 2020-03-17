RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1298

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Today’s thought

“This island of Earth of ours is finite in resources, including wilderness – particularly wilderness. The dwindling worldwide reservoir of wild lands must be the concern of everyone, but especially of those of us who have been privileged to experience wildness, and thus learn its value to the individual human soul and to the spirit of mankind.” — David Brower



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is St. Patrick’s Day! Which means it’s also National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day!

Illinois governor JB Pritzker has ordered all restaurants and bars in the state closed to customers until at least March 30, in a sweeping measure aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Under the order, restaurants still will be able to serve customers at drive-through windows and curbside pickup. —Thanks to reader Bette Soloman for alerting us to this news.

And reader Melissa Wells reports that the governor ordered all Illinois State Parks closed, too, until further notice. If you have questions call (217)-882-6752.

Fantasy RV Tours has postponed its RV tour to the San Antonio Fiesta until November.

Indiana has ordered restaurants, nightclubs and bars to close dining-in services through the end of March. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.

Grand Canyon National Park has cancelled interpretive talks as well as the interior interpretive venues at the visitor center.

Texas State Parks remain open. If you want to cancel your stay, cancellation fees will be waived. Call (512) 389-8900.

The Cajun RV Rally in Rayne, Louisiana, scheduled for April 2-7, has been cancelled and rescheduled for April, 2021.

Camping World’s stock has tanked along with other RV stocks. Here’s an insight into the company’s problems, titled “Camping World’s Achilles’ heel.”

The following Pennsylvania state parks are currently closed: Evansburg, Fort Washington, Norristown Farm, Ridley Creek, Marsh Creek, White Clay Creek, Delaware Canal, Nockamixon, Neshaminy, Ralph Stover, Tyler, Washington Crossing, Goat Hill and Serpentine Barrens. The public should avoid these parks.

Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Drive-thru still open.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has called for all people 65 and older to shelter at home and asked all bars, brewpubs, nightclubs and wineries to close. He said restaurants could remain open, but they must reduce current occupancy by half in order to allow for more “social distancing” among diners. In LA, all bars, restaurants, event centers, movie theaters, and gyms will close.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area, one of the largest urban national parks, has announced the closure of Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, and Marin Headlands Visitor Center, among others.

PLENTY OF FOOD: The nation’s biggest retailers, dairy farmers and meat producers say the surge of buying may have temporarily emptied shelves, but the food supply is fine.

Find that RV dump station

Freedom is the name of the game for boondockers: freedom to go where you want, when you want, no reservations and no checkout times. However, no matter how large your holding tanks are or how frugal you are on water use, your RV must be occasionally tethered via the sewer hose to a dump station. Here’s how to make locating a dump station as painless as possible.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy tip to help back up the trailer



Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

Random RV Thought

Hearing the birds chirping outside your RV in a beautiful campground on a spring morning is one of the great joys of RVing.

Is it okay to play Taps in the evening at an RV Park? One RVer makes this a part of his evening routine, but other park-dwellers aren’t happy about it. What do you think?

Website of the day

The most dog-friendly RV parks in America

Fido will be lucky if he gets to stay at one of these RV parks! Most of them have dog parks and some have trails and agility courses.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 71 percent believe people would be kinder without the Internet

• 45 percent have a Facebook account and use it often

• 60 percent believe there is other intelligent life in the Universe

Recent poll: If you have been seriously thinking of buying a new RV soon, would you go ahead with a purchase or wait a while to see what happens with the uncertain economy? Tell us here.

Trivia

• The first St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the U.S. occurred in Boston in 1737.

• There are 34.7 million U.S. residents with Irish ancestry. This number is more than seven times the population of Ireland itself.

• Your odds of finding a four-leaf clover are about 1 in 10,000.

What ingredient does one-quarter of all grocery store items contain? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

What’s Irish and stays out all night? Paddy O’Furniture.

