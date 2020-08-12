Some Pace Arrow motorhomes recalled for battery issue

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Fleetwood Pace Arrow motorhomes, models 33D, 36U, 35QS, 35S, 35RB and 35E. The auxiliary batteries, located inside the interior step compartment, were secured in place with a metal hold-down bracket secured with carriage bolts and standard nuts. This hardware may loosen and allow the metal hold-down bracket to shift or move and make contact with the battery terminals.

If the bracket contacts the battery terminal it may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

Remedy REV will notify owners, and dealers will install replacement battery hold-down mounting hardware, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 25, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 200728REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

