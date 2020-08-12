Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #27

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

What’s a toad?

This is RV jargon for the automobile that many people tow behind their motorhome for sightseeing and running errands when camped. A toad is also referred to as a “dinghy.”

How much wear and tear can I expect with my toad?

You will, of course, sustain tire wear, but less than if you drove the car the same number of miles. You will want to check with the manufacturer for additional service suggestions. Some RVers use a “dolly,” a small trailer that carries the toad’s front wheels. This reduces some wear on the toad. Not all cars can be “flat towed,” that is, towed with all wheels in contact with the pavement. Expensive damage can occur if you tow a car not designed for this, so always check your owner’s manual before towing it.

How is driving with a toad different?

Probably the biggest difference is that you must never back up a motorhome with a vehicle in tow four wheels down. So be extra careful about entering parking lots and campgrounds. If you must back up for any reason, you will need to unhitch the toad ﬁrst and move it out of the way. Also with your toad hitched, your total length will be extended by 20 feet or more. You’ll need to remember that when stopping or parking. The added weight that you’re towing may affect the performance of some coaches, particularly smaller ones.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

One of our past surveys told us that 53% of you (or your partner) use a CPAP machine. Wow! When was the last time your machine was cleaned thoroughly? They get very dirty! This highly rated cleaning kit will get out all those yucky germs and bacteria. The extendable brush will expand to 7 feet, but folds up into a small plastic bag so as to not take up too much room. If you use a CPAP, you’ll want to order this here.

Quick Tips

Don’t use non-skid pads on refrigerator shelves

Non-skid pads have their place – but not on refrigerator shelves. These can block air circulation and make it hard to cool food. Reserve their use in the fridge for door shelves only. To keep things from falling out of the fridge and onto your toe when you open the door after driving on bumpy roads, use some expandable refrigerator bars, available on Amazon.

Help for emptying tanks on a slope

Pull into a dump station with a slope away from the dump? Getting the tanks empty can be difficult – until you crank up your leveling jacks on the far side of the rig to give your sewage a little lift.

Keep bugs from sticking so hard to your rig

Bugs sticking to the front of your rig making you buggy? Get ’em off easily. Apply plenty of wax to the front of your rig when doing your “spiff and clean” routines. Some RVers swear by dampening dryer softener sheets with water, then wiping the front end down with the sheet – bugs practically jump off with a quick wipe down later.

Organizing “stuff”

Limited space in your RV’s bedroom? Where to keep all that “pocket junk” men have to carry? Try a small plastic tray where you can dump your keys, wallet, sunglasses, etc. Bigger stuff, like iPad, water bottle, book? Just use a bigger plastic tray.

Keep your Welcome mat flat

Parked on a concrete RV pad? Keep your Welcome mat from blowing away or bunching up by sticking it down with duct tape.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

IRON: This is an old, used RV valued at nothing more than the price of iron.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Mini finger hot pads great for RV

Ouch, don’t burn yourself! These clever silicone pot holders are just right to grab a heated dish out of the microwave or a hot pan handle off the stove or out of the oven. And being small, they’re easy to store. Grab a set of these “pinch grips” on Amazon for about $10.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Research, research, and more research! Learn everything you can about the RVs you’re interested in before you buy anything. RV Travel, YouTube, internet forums, RV shows, there is tons of information out there. Take your time – it’s a big investment!” — PMac

Random RV Thought

Don’t bring your firewood from home with you to a distant campground. It could carry bad bugs. Many campgrounds these days do not allow such “imported” firewood.

